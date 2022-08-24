Airtel, JioFiber, BSNL Broadband Plans With 100Mbps Speed Under Rs. 900; What’s Your Pick? Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, data consumption has increased significantly and the demand for high-speed and uninterrupted internet connections is unprecedented. People prefer zippy and smooth Wi-Fi be it for video streaming, online gaming, working from home, or internet browsing. Taking this into account, the internet service providers in the country are offering a slew of broadband plans for their users, ranging from low-cost and low-speed plans to premium plans with up to 1Gbps speed.

Mostly, customers prefer an internet connection that offers a reasonable amount of data and speed at an affordable price point. That said, we have listed the best 100Mbps broadband plans offered by popular service providers such as Airtel, BSNL, and JioFiber under Rs. 900.

Airtel Broadband Plans With 100Mbps Speed

When it comes to broadband plans from Airtel, it offers a slew of high-speed plans that have faster download speeds and less buffering. The Standard plan from Airtel offers an internet speed of 100Mbps and is priced at Rs. 799 per month without taxes. When it comes to the benefits of this plan, the data benefit is capped at 3300GB and it offers other goodies such as Apollo 24/7, FASTag, Xtream Premium, and Wynk Music.

JioFiber Broadband Plans With 100Mbps Speed

JioFiber, the broadband service of Reliance Jio offers a plan priced at Rs. 699 (excluding GST) per month in this criteria. This plan delivers 100Mbps internet speed and lets users choose the quarterly, half-yearly, or annual subscription, depending on their needs. The data benefit will be capped at 3300GB per month.

BSNL Broadband Plans With 100Mbps Speed

When it comes to the state-run telecom firm BSNL, it offers two monthly broadband plans delivering 100Mbps speed - Fibre SuperStar Premium and Fibre Value priced at Rs. 749 and Rs. 799 respectively without taxes.

The BSNL Fibre SuperStar Premium plan offers unlimited data with a cap of 1,000GB. Post this limit, the data speed will drop to 5Mbps. It also bundles OTT subscriptions such as Voot, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and others. On the other hand, the Fibre Value plan offers unlimited data with a cap of 3300GB and the speed after this cap will be 2Mbps.

