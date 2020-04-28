COVID-19 Lockdown: Beat Boredom With These Popular Google Doodle Games

Ever since the global pandemic knocked on our doors, Google has been bringing out a different doodle everyday for its Search homepage. Apart from these, interested gamers can access plenty of games in Google's archive as well. Here are some of the popular Google doodle games to play:

Coding For Carrots

First on the list is Coding for Carrots. Originally, the game was developed to teach children or budding coders about programming and also game development. Coding for Carrots involves players guiding a rabbit around various maze-like levels where they need to collect carrots all along using a drag and drop interface to code the rabbit's actions. The game is quite interesting to build the basic scripting language.

Cricket

Google doodle has also brought out another game- cricket. This game originally ran in 2017 celebrating the ICC Cricket Women's World Cup. Google's cricket doodle game allows players to compete in a fast-paced mini-games featuring teams of cricket bugs. Like a cricket match, the Google cricket doodle is played in a similar fashion using the mouse to hit the ball.

More To Come

Apart from the above-mentioned two, a few reports note that Google is developing another game to commemorate the Earth Day 2020 celebrations. The game is said to be set in an interactive one featuring honeybees on a quest to pollinate as many flowers as he can. The game is also a way to educate people that the smallest pollinators and the crucial role they play.

Continue Playing

Players can play the above-mentioned games and many others by simply opening your Google browser. The Google Search site has all the games and one can begin playing by clicking on the Google logo. It's believed that Google will recirculate the doodles over the coming weeks, so users are advised to keep checking for more games.

Also, if you've missed a game, don't worry. All the returning doodles can be found and replayed by clicking on the Google logo. Users can scroll through the list at the top of the search result once they are re-released. Some of the doodles are also tabbed under ‘coming soon', so keep playing.