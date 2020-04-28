ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 Lockdown: Beat Boredom With These Popular Google Doodle Games

    By
    |

    With the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown imposed, the internet has become the savior for many. Apart from scrolling through social media sites, gaming is another internet-based platform to kill boredom. In order to make things interesting, a few popular Google doodle games are making a comeback to keep people occupied.

    Google Homepage
     

    Ever since the global pandemic knocked on our doors, Google has been bringing out a different doodle everyday for its Search homepage. Apart from these, interested gamers can access plenty of games in Google's archive as well. Here are some of the popular Google doodle games to play:

    Coding For Carrots

    Coding For Carrots

    First on the list is Coding for Carrots. Originally, the game was developed to teach children or budding coders about programming and also game development. Coding for Carrots involves players guiding a rabbit around various maze-like levels where they need to collect carrots all along using a drag and drop interface to code the rabbit's actions. The game is quite interesting to build the basic scripting language.

    Cricket

    Cricket

    Google doodle has also brought out another game- cricket. This game originally ran in 2017 celebrating the ICC Cricket Women's World Cup. Google's cricket doodle game allows players to compete in a fast-paced mini-games featuring teams of cricket bugs. Like a cricket match, the Google cricket doodle is played in a similar fashion using the mouse to hit the ball.

    More To Come
     

    More To Come

    Apart from the above-mentioned two, a few reports note that Google is developing another game to commemorate the Earth Day 2020 celebrations. The game is said to be set in an interactive one featuring honeybees on a quest to pollinate as many flowers as he can. The game is also a way to educate people that the smallest pollinators and the crucial role they play.

    Continue Playing

    Players can play the above-mentioned games and many others by simply opening your Google browser. The Google Search site has all the games and one can begin playing by clicking on the Google logo. It's believed that Google will recirculate the doodles over the coming weeks, so users are advised to keep checking for more games.

    Also, if you've missed a game, don't worry. All the returning doodles can be found and replayed by clicking on the Google logo. Users can scroll through the list at the top of the search result once they are re-released. Some of the doodles are also tabbed under ‘coming soon', so keep playing.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news internet features google
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 13:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X