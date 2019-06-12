ENGLISH

    Useful Things To Keep In Mind While Shopping Online

    Online shopping is the raging revolution which has been shaping consumers' lives conveniently. The users can purchase any product using an online portal, and as a result, they tend to save lots of time. But before going online for shopping, you must undertake certain steps. Or else, your trust might look like a disaster.

    While going for any ware, look for its review section on the related portal from where you decide for purchasing. If you are concerned with the brand, make sure these oriented products should be available at good discounts. In fact for any ordinary brand also, you must check for the suitable discounts.

    Another important part is- you must place your order on a well-reputed E-commerce platform. If still, you get confused about picking the right online portal, take help from friends or follow Quora section at Google or any other valid source of information. And then work accordingly. Let's discuss some more useful points related to online shopping.

    Discounts

    If you need a flat discount for the related ware you're looking to buy, follow the best sale strategy of a couple of portals which often occurs every now and then. During off-season too, these platforms will provide you better-discounted price options on several merchandises.

    Reviews about the product

    You must look for the reviews for your opted product on the related portal. If you remain satisfied up to the brim, go for it. Never be in a rush to purchase anything. Give your time and do detailed research on your desired ware.

    Check the ratings
     

    It is generally assumed that if the rating of a particular product remains at par four or exceeds, the product is an ideal choice. You must follow the ratings and look for the best point. Then only, your online purchasing will be a successful attempt.

    Check the company's privacy policy

    This is a major part. However, if you opt to purchase from some very famous and genuine portals, you don't need to follow it. But if you are going with a few other online portals, go for its privacy policy terms. And find whether they are genuine or not.

    Return policy

    If at all you remain unsatisfied with the product, you must return a product based on a given time period offered by the concerned E-commerce platforms. Make sure that the returning product should be in the same condition, and secondly, don't misplace its related receipt.

    Avoiding online shopping at public places

    Never get yourself engaged with such kind of activity. Coz, you might not be well consumed by a few people around. After seeing the amount of money which you have placed, these people might make a plan to rob you. Or even you might wrongly place different other products due to turmoils around, which could cost you difficulties later. Always remember, your shopping is a personal choice with a comfortable approach.

    Payment methods

    After you have selected your products, click on the buy option. Then you'll see different payment option related to credit and debit cards along with their EMI plans. If you are not comfortable at paying beforehand, opt for cash on delivery option(COD) or pay on delivery option(POD).

    Price comparison (offline on and online)

    The moment you've selected any ware on the online portal, make a comparison with that of offline price variant. You must prefer the best benefit from either option and then make a call to buy it.

    Buy in bulk

    If you need a good number of offers, try to buy products in bulk. Secondly, be careful while choosing each ware. And make sure you have not repeated the selection of the same product again and again.

    Don't use public Wi-Fi to shop

    Never ever do that, no matter how much free service you get to seek publicly. Otherwise, your personal shopping would become a matter of public interest. Whatever product and its related price you have selected, it might get revealed to the public.

    Check your credit card statement frequently

    Keep checking your credit card statement frequently. It's always fun on having credit cards as you can buy anything based on its lucrative EMI schemes. But the problem arises when all of a sudden you get to know about the huge pending loans. So, always make an ideal shopping keeping your monetary funds and demands in mind.

    Use a virtual credit card number

    This is actually a randomly generated series of 16 digits along with a CVV code which you can utilize for buying any product online. Also, be careful while filling the data or it might cause you a big loss.

    Change your passwords regularly

    Always keep your credentials safe and secure. Don't share your personal login credentials with anyone. If you still have a doubt, keep changing it regularly or as per your convenience. Work smartly with great privacy.

    Look for HTTPS in the URL rather than HTTP

    Because you need a secured shopping process, HTTPS is highly recommended. It works at the transport layer which effectively ensures end-to-end communications security over networks and most importantly it is preferred for internet communications and online transactions.

    Don't click on links in emails

    Never ever click on any unwanted email link, coz it might be a malware message which on being clicked might harm your device or a laptop. As a result, all your private and secured data might be corrupted.

    Update your browser

    Always update your browser, as there is always a chance that your browser would get badly corrupted with harmful programs, trojans, and viruses. That's why your regular updates will easily fix security problems after they get detected.

