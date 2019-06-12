ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Father's Day 2019 – Budget Smartphones You Can Gift Your Dad

    By
    |

    June 16 is celebrated as Father's Day across the globe, this is the one day where children can make their fathers happy by buying them the right gift, especially electronics. For this year's Father's Day we have come up with a list of gadgets, which might bring a smile on your father's face.

    Father's Day 2019 – Budget Smartphones You Can Gift Your Dad

     

    Buying a flower bokeh or chocolate is not going to last, however, if you get them a smartphone or an accessory that might help them to get better entertainment and make their life easy. Upgrading your Dad's feature phone to an entry-level smartphone can open up a wide range of opportunities to your father and with the help of the internet, you can always stay connected to your father no matter what.

    To ease your burden, we have come up with a list of devices, which offers immense value for money, and for a limited time, these items are also under sale, which makes them even more affordable. Here is the list of gadgets that you can buy on this Father's day.

    Nokia 2.2 32GB

    MRP: Rs 8,550
    Best Price of Nokia 2.2
    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    Vivo Y15 2019
     

    Vivo Y15 2019

    MRP: Rs 15,999
    Best Price of Vivo Y15 2019
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

    MRP: Rs 10,999
    Best Price of Redmi Note 7S
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Nokia 3.2

    MRP: Rs 8,990
    Best Price of Nokia 3.2
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    OPPO A5s

    MRP: Rs 8,990
    Best Price of Oppo A5s
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM
    • 32GB/64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery

    Vivo Y91 3GB RAM

    MRP: Rs 8,990
    Best Price of     Vivo Y91
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery

    Nokia 4.2

    MRP: Rs 10,990
    Best Price of Nokia 4.2
    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery

    Lenovo K9 Note

    MRP: Rs 9,955
    Best Price of Lenovo K9 Note
    Key Specs

    • 5.99 inch HD+ Display
    • 4 GB RA
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 16MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 Processor
    • 3760 mAh Battery

    Realme 3 3GB RAM

    MRP: Rs 8,999
    Best Price of Realme 3
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3

    MRP: Rs 10,790
    Best Price of     Xiaomi Redmi Y3
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    MRP: Rs 8,375
    Best Price of Redmi 7
    Key Specs

     

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

     

    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue