Father's Day 2019 – Budget Smartphones You Can Gift Your Dad Features oi-Harish Kumar

June 16 is celebrated as Father's Day across the globe, this is the one day where children can make their fathers happy by buying them the right gift, especially electronics. For this year's Father's Day we have come up with a list of gadgets, which might bring a smile on your father's face.

Buying a flower bokeh or chocolate is not going to last, however, if you get them a smartphone or an accessory that might help them to get better entertainment and make their life easy. Upgrading your Dad's feature phone to an entry-level smartphone can open up a wide range of opportunities to your father and with the help of the internet, you can always stay connected to your father no matter what.

To ease your burden, we have come up with a list of devices, which offers immense value for money, and for a limited time, these items are also under sale, which makes them even more affordable. Here is the list of gadgets that you can buy on this Father's day.

Nokia 2.2 32GB MRP: Rs 8,550

Key Specs 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Vivo Y15 2019 MRP: Rs 15,999

Key Specs 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S MRP: Rs 10,999

Key Specs 6.3-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Nokia 3.2 MRP: Rs 8,990

Key Specs 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery OPPO A5s MRP: Rs 8,990

Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB/3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery Vivo Y91 3GB RAM MRP: Rs 8,990

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery Nokia 4.2 MRP: Rs 10,990

5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Lenovo K9 Note MRP: Rs 9,955

5.99 inch HD+ Display

4 GB RA

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

16MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 Processor

3760 mAh Battery Realme 3 3GB RAM MRP: Rs 8,999

Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Y3 MRP: Rs 10,790

Key Specs 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 7 MRP: Rs 8,375

Key Specs 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery