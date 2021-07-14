Just In
- 11 min ago BSNL Introduces New Offer; Allows Users To Make Advance Payment Via Online Portal
- 45 min ago Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro With 90Hz Display, 65W Charging Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 29,990
- 1 hr ago Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) Review: Go For The Display
- 2 hrs ago BSNL Union Wants DoT To Clear Its Dues Of Rs. 30,000 Crores
Don't Miss
- Sports La Liga feature: Five of the most iconic jerseys
- Movies Mouni Roy Calls BFF Mandira Bedi 'My Baby Strongest' After Raj Kaushal's Death
- Lifestyle Jordan Alexander Aka Julien Calloway Of Gossip Girl Reboot Will Leave You Speechless With Her Fashion
- Finance High Risk Mutual Fund SIPs To Invest Now For High Return in 2021
- Education MP Board 10th Result 2021 Roll Number-wise, 100% Pass Percentage
- News Syphilis outbreak declared in Ireland: The silent spread of STDs during Covid-19 pandemic
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Telangana In July
- Automobiles Ola Series S, S1 & S1 Pro Electric Scooter Names Registered Ahead Of India Launch
Excitel Vs BSNL: Which Plan Is Offering More Benefits With Rs. 449?
To improve the internet experience for users, Excitel has joined hands with Aprecomm. This partnership will allow users to use Artificial Intelligence technology. The company is serving 6,00,000 users in the country. Notably, the company is increasing its user base and plans ever since people are working from home.
It is the only internet service provider that ships affordable plans to its customers. On the other hand, there are another brand Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited plans, which is also doing good in the country. In fact, plans from the companies ship similar offers at the same pricing. So, let's take a look, which brand is providing the best offer with Rs. 449 plan.
BSNL Broadband Plan Of Rs. 449: Check Details
The broadband of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited plan of Rs. 449 offers 30 Mbps speed, 3300GB of data per month. This plan also ships free landline connections to all users. The company is not providing any content benefit with the same pack.
Excitel Broadband Plan: Check Details
The company offers 200 Mbps speed and truly unlimited data. The company does not ship 30 Mbps and 50 Mbps speed. In fact, its speed offering is limited to 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps. If anyone purchases Rs. 799 plan, then users will get 200 Mbps speed for one month.
Notably, the company is reducing the cost of its monthly plans and increasing the validity of all plans. The company said that if users purchase Rs. 799 plan for 12 months, then they have to shell out Rs. 449.
This means users Excitel Rs. 449 per month ships 200 Mbps speed per month; however, users have to pay Rs. 5,388 for 12 months. In case someone purchases this plan on an annual basis.
It is worth noting that Excitel is increasing its reach to other places, where big players are not available. In fact, its plans are affordable, than other brands as the internet service provider wants to attract new users to its platform. Besides, the company is looking for ways to offer its too remote players and to cater to the needs the company joined hands with Aprecomm.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
17,663
-
1,12,049
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146