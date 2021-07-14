Excitel Vs BSNL: Which Plan Is Offering More Benefits With Rs. 449? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

To improve the internet experience for users, Excitel has joined hands with Aprecomm. This partnership will allow users to use Artificial Intelligence technology. The company is serving 6,00,000 users in the country. Notably, the company is increasing its user base and plans ever since people are working from home.

It is the only internet service provider that ships affordable plans to its customers. On the other hand, there are another brand Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited plans, which is also doing good in the country. In fact, plans from the companies ship similar offers at the same pricing. So, let's take a look, which brand is providing the best offer with Rs. 449 plan.

BSNL Broadband Plan Of Rs. 449: Check Details

The broadband of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited plan of Rs. 449 offers 30 Mbps speed, 3300GB of data per month. This plan also ships free landline connections to all users. The company is not providing any content benefit with the same pack.

Excitel Broadband Plan: Check Details

The company offers 200 Mbps speed and truly unlimited data. The company does not ship 30 Mbps and 50 Mbps speed. In fact, its speed offering is limited to 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps. If anyone purchases Rs. 799 plan, then users will get 200 Mbps speed for one month.

Notably, the company is reducing the cost of its monthly plans and increasing the validity of all plans. The company said that if users purchase Rs. 799 plan for 12 months, then they have to shell out Rs. 449.

This means users Excitel Rs. 449 per month ships 200 Mbps speed per month; however, users have to pay Rs. 5,388 for 12 months. In case someone purchases this plan on an annual basis.

It is worth noting that Excitel is increasing its reach to other places, where big players are not available. In fact, its plans are affordable, than other brands as the internet service provider wants to attract new users to its platform. Besides, the company is looking for ways to offer its too remote players and to cater to the needs the company joined hands with Aprecomm.

