Most Trusted Tech Brands By Indian Consumers

Take for example communication. In the vintage era, one relied on letters and emails to communicate with their loved ones residing miles away. But, since the invention of telephones and emails, staying connected with distant friends and relatives is now a few steps away.

Also, in the last decade, it's the smartphone industry that has been garnering the major attention. And while we are speaking of mobile products, how can we skip on the telecommunication brands. Brands like Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are amongst the most sought after mobile networks in the country.

The amalgamation of smartphones and the internet has also paved the way for social media platforms. The Indian market has become a favorite destination for technology brands. And there are a few companies that have gained the trust of the Indian masses. This article has is a compilation of the brands that are most trusted in India this year, as per the report from Marketing Mind:

WhatsApp: Most Downloaded Instant Messaging App

The first one to embrace the list is the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform - WhatsApp. The app was first announced back in 2009 and has been the most-downloaded messaging application from Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Speaking of the stats, this app has been downloaded over 5 billion times on Google PlayStore. And ever since Facebook bought the brand back in 2014, new features have been introduced consistently; making it super convenient to use.

Also, with end-to-end encryption, this app ensures maximum privacy. No wonder, it has been preferred by the Indian masses to share texts, images and also videos. One of the other features which make it convenient for communication is the provision of sharing location via Google Maps.

Facebook: The Social Media Giant

Also known as the social media giant, this is an American social media and technology company based out of Menlo Park, California. It was founded back in 2004 and has been the most active user base.

Facebook has scored the fourth position in the list of most trusted companies in India in 2020. It seems that the Cambridge Analytica scandal which put the data of millions of users' personal data at risk; doesn't deter the Indian masses from trusting the company.

The company's success has seen a high since its acquisition of two major social media platforms - Instagram and WhatsApp.

Samsung: Most Trusted Smartphone Brand In India

The South Korean brand's mobile venture stands 11th in the list of most trusted brands by Indians in 2020. We also sighted the Samsung's consumer product arm scoring 61st position in this list.

The secret of Samsung Mobile's popularity is the top-notch quality of smartphones that have catered to the Indian masses for ages. Also, the durability of its products and the company's brand loyalty is what earning it praises in the Indian market.

Samsung seems to have finally got the trick on how to woo the Indian audience with its product and has been giving a tough time to the Chinese brands with its new Galaxy A and Galaxy M series in India.

But, the company isn't just dedicated to the affordable user segment. Its Galaxy S series has been pleasing the tech-savvy users who look for premium quality products.

Airtel: India's Biggest Telecom Brand

Bharti Airtel Limited, often known as Airtel is an Indian telecommunication giant that is also functional overseas in around 18 countries across South East Asia and Africa. With an approximate subscriber base of 403 million worldwide, Airtel makes it amongst the favorites of the Indian consumers.

The company is not just limited to mobile networks, but, has expanded its operations to broadband, digital payments services like Airtel Payments Bank, and even satellite TV service, no wonder Airtel makes it to the list most trusted brands in India in 2020.

Vodafone-Idea: Second Major Telecom Brand In India

Vodafone-Idea is one of the major rivals of Bharti Airtel in India. The telecommunication brand which has got its roots in England has got an approximate 979.09 million user base globally.

While the company has been quite popular in India in its early days, its subscriber has started taking a plight in the last few years. Back in 2018, Vodafone acquired Idea Cellular and this was one of the biggest mergers seen in the telecom sector. This company has scored 21st position in the list of the trusted brand in India in 2020, which seems fair.

Jio: Most Popular Telecom Company In India

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, which we all know as Jio, is the only Indian telecom giant giving hard times to the primary players like Airtel and Vodafone. The company operates a national LTE network coverage across all 22 telecom circles in India.

The company made its services available for the public on 5 September and soon after became the third-largest mobile network operator in India. In this list, Jio has been positioned on the 26th.

YouTube: Best Online Video Sharing Platform

The American online video-sharing platform started by three PayPal employees namely Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim, was introduced back in 2005. Later, the search engine giant Google bought the website and has been enhancing its functionalities with its expertise.

YouTube has been the most preferred entertainment platforms for years; long before the OTT players like Netflix and Amazon Prime videos invaded the online entertainment space. YouTube has been the go-to platform for the youth to showcase their hidden talents. And this is why it still is one of the most trusted brands in India this year as well.

Nokia: Oldest Most Trusted Mobile Brand In India

Nokia has been the heart of Indian users when it comes to mobile brands. The brand earned its fame for its durable mobile phones. In fact, Nokia was amongst the few brands which were selling mobile phones in India from the early days.

The trust that the company built amongst the Indian consumers is vintage. The company's reputation didn't take a toll in the country even after HMD Global acquired the company back in 2014.

The Nokia smartphones are still a hit amongst the Indian masses for their affordable prices, decent hardware, and stock Android OS (probably the best feature in all Nokia smartphones. This company has been positioned in the aforementioned list.

Vivo: India's Trusted Smartphone Company

It doesn't come as a surprise that the Chinese brands are quite a hit when it comes to smartphones and its accessories in India. All because of their cheaper price tag for capable smartphones and other products. But it seems that the Vivo takes away the crown of the most trustworthy technology brand in India from Xiaomi and Realme.

Vivo has been known for being innovative in the smartphone space. It was the first brand to introduce the concept of the pop-up selfie camera smartphones which has been adopted by several brands later. The company's effort in designing products that stand out in the crowd is the recipe for its success in India and helps it score the 63rd position in the list.

Oppo: Trusted Chinese Smartphone Brand In India

The 10th brand in this list is Oppo which overall stands at 79th in the list of the most trusted brand in India in 2019. Oppo has been serving the affordable user-base in India since its arrival in the country and has been targeting this segment primarily.

Similar to other Chinese brands, it's the cheap price tag that has got the consumers hooked to this brand. Besides, the availability of stores at every nook and corner in India makes these brands more successful.

Flipkart: India's Favorite Shopping Stop

Flipkart has become a household name in the e-commerce segment in India and is rivaled primarily by Amazon. The company has made shopping easy for the Indian masses and now buying your favorite product is just a few clicks away.

If we talk about its positioning in the list, then the Indian e-commerce giant grabs the 100th position in the list of most trusted brands in India in 2020.