New Technologies That Embraced The World In 2019

The year 2019 saw a vast number of announcements with regard to science and technology. Ranging from foldable phones to Tesla's Cybertruck. Besides big headliners, several mini and micro technologies have made human life easier. Here are the top technologies that debuted in 2019.

Foldable Phones

We started to notice the launch of foldable smartphones at the very beginning of 2019. Big brands like Samsung and Huawei were the first and not to forget a brand named FlexiPi with the launch of its very first folding phone -- the Royole FlexiPi.

5G Became Mainstream

In select markets like China, Europe, and part of the US telcos started deploying 5G wireless networking and brands like Samsung, OnePlus, LG supported this trend by launching a couple of flagship phones.

AI And Machine Learning

Though we are hearing the buzzwords artificial intelligence and machine learning from a long time, a lot of industries started to adopt these technologies on various aspects to improve the quality of the product at a minimal cost. Brands like Microsoft, Google, and Apple have started to incorporate AI even on end-user applications.

Rise Of Truly Wireless Earphones

Apple launched its first wireless earphones -- the AirPods in 2016 and after almost three years many accessory brands started to push affordable wireless earphones/earbuds into the market. One can now get truly wireless earbuds for less than Rs. 5,000 with all the features that the Apple AirPods offers.

Voice Assistants

Voice assistants are the new way to get connected with the internet. Brands like Amazon and Google have launched a plethora of smart speakers that can do almost anything with just a voice command. These devices have evolved over the last few years, offering the best user experience in almost any language.

Fast Charging

Though we are yet to see new battery technology on smartphones. In 2019, we did see a huge surge in fast charging technology. We now have phones with a 4,000 mAh battery that can charge from 0 to 100 percent in less than 30 minutes and can last an entire day.

