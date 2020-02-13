Now Get Unlimited Data With Airtel Broadband Plans:: Check Details Features oi-Priyanka Dua

After revising all of its broadband plans by offering 100Mbps speed at Rs. 799, Airtel has now come up with a new strategy to attract new users. Currently, the telco is offering four plan, which starts from Rs. 799 and go up to Rs. 3,999.

However, the company is offering these plans with a FUP limit, similarly to JioFiber. But now, many reports are surfacing online, which says that Airtel is providing unlimited data in its Hyderabad circle.

Airtel Unlimited Internet With Xstream Plans

At present, the company is providing this offer in two cities Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. These long-term plans are valid for six months or 12 months. Airtel is offering unlimited data for the entire period. There are no offers three month's plans, and there is a cap on monthly plans.

Besides, these plans are available in Chennai via Airtel Thanks app and the company's portal. Despite the company claims it is offering unlimited data; there is a cap on the plans like 3.3TB data every month.

Following Are Airtel Broadband Plans: Benefits And Validity

The company is offering four plans, and the first plan one is priced at Rs. 799, where you get 150GB data per month and unlimited calls. It also offers 100Mbps speed. The other plan is priced at Rs. 999, which ships 300GB data, unlimited calling, Amazon subscription, and ZEE5 premium. In addition, you'll get 200Mbps of internet speed.

The third plan which is Airtel's Premium plan is providing 500GB data, unlimited calling, Amazon Prime for 12 months, and subscription of ZEE5 premium. It provides 300Mbps speed. The plan is available at Rs. 1499. Lastly, there is a VIP plan which is available at Rs. 3,999. This is the most premium broadband plan by the company. It ships 12 months' access to Amazon Prime and unlimited access to Zee5, content from its Xstream app.

It is worth mentioning that the company used to offer three months subscription of Netflix with these plans. But recently, the company has removed this offer with all its postpaid and broadband plans.

Why It Is A Good Move?

This is the first time that any broadband company is offering unlimited data with its long-term plans. This move will definitely attract users to join its network. Reliance Jio has also come up with some benefits but there is no announcement on the data front. The company has also recently tied up with many OTT players.

