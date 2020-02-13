Just In
- 38 min ago Xiaomi Mi 10 Series With 8K Recording, Snapdragon 865 Goes Live: Price And Specifications
-
- 1 hr ago IQOO 3 With Snapdragon 865 Confirmed To Launch In India Via Flipkart
- 1 hr ago Want To Charge Your Smartphone On The Go? These Power Banks With 60000mAh Battery
- 1 hr ago Realme 6 Appears At Wi-Fi Alliance Database: Processor And Software Details Tipped
Don't Miss
- News Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, Gujarat civic bodies erect wall to shield slums
- Sports No interest in East Bengal, we want to create legacy with Odisha FC: Owner
- Lifestyle RIP Wendell Rodricks: The Fashion Designer Who Influenced The Industry With His Plus-Size Collection
- Movies OMG, Hot! Looking Like A Livewire, Disha Patani Was The Highlight Of Malang Success Party. Check Out
- Finance SBI To Shut Its Bank Branches, Reduce Employee Strength: This Is What Govt. Says
- Automobiles 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 57.06 Lakh
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar Islands In 2020
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Now Get Unlimited Data With Airtel Broadband Plans:: Check Details
After revising all of its broadband plans by offering 100Mbps speed at Rs. 799, Airtel has now come up with a new strategy to attract new users. Currently, the telco is offering four plan, which starts from Rs. 799 and go up to Rs. 3,999.
However, the company is offering these plans with a FUP limit, similarly to JioFiber. But now, many reports are surfacing online, which says that Airtel is providing unlimited data in its Hyderabad circle.
Airtel Unlimited Internet With Xstream Plans
At present, the company is providing this offer in two cities Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. These long-term plans are valid for six months or 12 months. Airtel is offering unlimited data for the entire period. There are no offers three month's plans, and there is a cap on monthly plans.
Besides, these plans are available in Chennai via Airtel Thanks app and the company's portal. Despite the company claims it is offering unlimited data; there is a cap on the plans like 3.3TB data every month.
Following Are Airtel Broadband Plans: Benefits And Validity
The company is offering four plans, and the first plan one is priced at Rs. 799, where you get 150GB data per month and unlimited calls. It also offers 100Mbps speed. The other plan is priced at Rs. 999, which ships 300GB data, unlimited calling, Amazon subscription, and ZEE5 premium. In addition, you'll get 200Mbps of internet speed.
The third plan which is Airtel's Premium plan is providing 500GB data, unlimited calling, Amazon Prime for 12 months, and subscription of ZEE5 premium. It provides 300Mbps speed. The plan is available at Rs. 1499. Lastly, there is a VIP plan which is available at Rs. 3,999. This is the most premium broadband plan by the company. It ships 12 months' access to Amazon Prime and unlimited access to Zee5, content from its Xstream app.
It is worth mentioning that the company used to offer three months subscription of Netflix with these plans. But recently, the company has removed this offer with all its postpaid and broadband plans.
Why It Is A Good Move?
This is the first time that any broadband company is offering unlimited data with its long-term plans. This move will definitely attract users to join its network. Reliance Jio has also come up with some benefits but there is no announcement on the data front. The company has also recently tied up with many OTT players.
-
23,999
-
19,740
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,639
-
1,03,900
-
15,569
-
15,999
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,870
-
15,100
-
62,899
-
34,639
-
44,900
-
40,920
-
85,590
-
10,958
-
24,000
-
21,450
-
51,150
-
98,400
-
20,000
-
99,840
-
4,800