ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jio GigaFiber To Go Live From September 5: Price Starts At Rs. 700 For 100Mbps Plan

    By
    |

    At the 42nd Annual General Body Meeting, Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani has officially announced the launch of the Jio GigaFiber. The service will officially roll out starting September 5, 2019. Here is everything you need to know about the Jio GigaFiber.

    Jio GigaFiber To Go Live From September 5: Price Starts At Rs. 700

     

    Price Starts At Rs. 700

    Though the company has not revealed the exact subscription plans of the Jio GigaFiber, the company did announce that the monthly subscription plans will start from Rs. 700 and will go up to Rs. 10,000. The company also claims that these prices are less than 1/10th of the global pricing.

    It is also confirmed that the base plan will offer 100Mbps and goes up to 1000Mbps. Along with the data, the company will also be offering free voice calls via a landline phone. Besides, the company has also introduced free multi-user video calling and multi-player gaming for free.

    The company has introduced Jio Fiber Welcome offer, where, users can get free HD or 4K setup box with LED television. However, there is no information on the pricing of the Jio GigaFiber annual subscription plans.

    During the beta phase, the company installed Jio GigaFiber connection in more than 5 lakh homes across the country. With the GigaFiber one can also access a lot of premium content for free of cost along with live-television. Currently, the company has partnered with Disney to offer free movies and shows on JioCinema.

    Our Opinion On Jio GigaFiber

    At a starting price of Rs. 700, the Jio GigaFiber plans looks interesting and definitely has an edge over the competition. The company is offering internet, television, calling bundle at an affordable price. However, there is no information on the exact amount of data that the company is offering on the base plan. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Jio GigaFiber update.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: jio jio gigafiber news internet
    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 13:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue