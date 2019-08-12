Jio GigaFiber To Go Live From September 5: Price Starts At Rs. 700 For 100Mbps Plan Internet oi-Vivek

At the 42nd Annual General Body Meeting, Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani has officially announced the launch of the Jio GigaFiber. The service will officially roll out starting September 5, 2019. Here is everything you need to know about the Jio GigaFiber.

Price Starts At Rs. 700

Though the company has not revealed the exact subscription plans of the Jio GigaFiber, the company did announce that the monthly subscription plans will start from Rs. 700 and will go up to Rs. 10,000. The company also claims that these prices are less than 1/10th of the global pricing.

It is also confirmed that the base plan will offer 100Mbps and goes up to 1000Mbps. Along with the data, the company will also be offering free voice calls via a landline phone. Besides, the company has also introduced free multi-user video calling and multi-player gaming for free.

The company has introduced Jio Fiber Welcome offer, where, users can get free HD or 4K setup box with LED television. However, there is no information on the pricing of the Jio GigaFiber annual subscription plans.

During the beta phase, the company installed Jio GigaFiber connection in more than 5 lakh homes across the country. With the GigaFiber one can also access a lot of premium content for free of cost along with live-television. Currently, the company has partnered with Disney to offer free movies and shows on JioCinema.

Our Opinion On Jio GigaFiber

At a starting price of Rs. 700, the Jio GigaFiber plans looks interesting and definitely has an edge over the competition. The company is offering internet, television, calling bundle at an affordable price. However, there is no information on the exact amount of data that the company is offering on the base plan. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Jio GigaFiber update.

