Reliance Jio GigaFiber, GigaTV Could Be Launched On August 12 – What We Can Expect

Reliance Jio forayed into the telecom market sector in India in 2016. Since then, it has disrupted the telecom space with its affordable 4G VoLTE services. Gradually, the company entered other market segments including feature phones and broadband. At the 41st AGM, the Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband service, GigaTV, smart home solutions and JioPhone 2.

Now, it has been confirmed that the 42nd AGM is all set to be hosted on August 12. At the Annual General Meeting, the company is all set to announce the commercial launch of the much awaited broadband service.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber Launch Date

Reliance has announced that it will host the 42nd Annual General Meeting on August 12. However, the company has not revealed anything regarding its launch pans. The recent reports have hinted that the telco is testing and prepping for a formal launch of the service. As per a report by The Hindu, the commercial launch of the FTTH broadband service is likely to be announced at the AGM next month.

Notably, when the GigaFiber service was announced last year, it was available in 1,100 cities across the country through a registration process. Now, the wider launch is pending and is all set to happen next month. There is a possibility of the same as Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries stated that the beta trials of Jio GigaFiber have been successful. He also announced at the Q1 results that it is targeted to be rolled out to 50 million households and beyond.

Jio GigaTV Or Jio Home TV Expected

Besides the Reliance Jio GigaFiber, even the Jio GigaTV or Jio Home TV is also expected to be launched in the country. For now, there is nothing much known about this service but it believed to be a part of the monthly subscription fee that is paid towards GigaFiber. Notably, users will also get a free landline connection with this service.

Expected Price

Reliance Jio GigaFiber will be launched with Jio Triple Play plan. Going by the same, subscribers will get up to 100GB complimentary data at 50Mbps speed. It is expected that this plan will be priced at Rs. 600. Also, it is believed that there will be a higher plan priced at Rs. 1,000 per month offering up to 100Mbps speed.

The GigaTV service is said to offer up to 600 TV channels along with the package. For a high-definition TV viewing experience, it will depend on GigaFiber's fiber network technology. We can expect more details to emerge online in the coming days.

