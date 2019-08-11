ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance 42nd Annual General Body Meeting: From JioPhone 3 To Gigafiber

    By
    |

    Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) gearing up to host the 42nd Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) on August 12 in Mumbai. Just like every year, the company is expected to give a glimpse of the upcoming products like the JioPhone 3. Besides, the company is also speculated to launch the Jio Gigafiber broadband service.

    Reliance 42nd Annual General Body Meeting

     

    Catch The Live Streaming Of 42nd AGM Here

    Reliance Jio's History

    The company launched Reliance Jio -- the first 4G only network in the country On September 5, 2016. In less than three years the telco has become the number one network provider in the country with respect to revenue generation by collecting Rs. 11,679 crore in June 2019.

    Reliance Jio is currently in the second position in terms of the number of subscribers. From the inception, the company has been offering affordable 4G internet bundles with additionals perks like free unlimited calling, free video and movies streaming and more.

    A Bit More About The JioPhone 3

    The company announced the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 at 40th and 41st AGM, respectively. Similarly, the company is most likely to announce the JioPhone 3 at the 42nd AGM, which is expected to be a budget smart feature-phone with support for the 4G network.

    Compared to the last two generations of JioPhones, the upcoming model might come with a bigger screen. The device is likely to be based on KaiOS with support for apps like YouTube, Google Maps, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

     

    A Bit More About Jio Gigafiber

    The Jio Gigafiber is already available in some of the tier-1 cities for free of cost. At the AGM we expect the company to officially launch the pricing and various plans associated with the broadband service.

    Just like the Jio 4G network, the Jio Gigafiber offers features like free live television streaming, free access to apps like JioSaavn and Jio Movies and more.

    What Do We Expect From 42nd AGM?

    AGM is currently the go-to place to know about the upcoming products from RIL. This year we are excited to see the new features of the next generation JioPhone. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the JioPhone 3 and other products from Reliance.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jiophone 3 jio gigafiber
    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 0:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue