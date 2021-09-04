Airtel Likely To Launch Child Safety Feature On Home Broadband Services News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has reportedly launched a new feature for its home broadband users. The telecom operator brought child safety features in its internet services, which will enable users to control the content of some sites from their children. The new feature will allow users to block objectionable content from applications and applications.

Users can block content from all profiles that restrict all content, such as Work Mode allows users to restrict the Streaming Media category, like YouTube, Hotstar, Netflix, and more. It also has Study Mode that does not allow users to access the online games category.

"Children are spending so much time online - for school classes, homework etc. There is a huge amount of exposure of to the internet to a child. We at Airtel wanted to address this, so we brought out a value-added service - child safety," Manish Tiwari, Senior VP and CISO at Bharti Airtel ET.

He said that the company had launched the same project last year on a pilot basis, but the rollout will take place this year.

"This service gave our broadband users child safety configuration for their internet traffic. We just gave basic malware online protection, followed by child safety, study mode and work mode. One can simply change configuration settings from the convenience of Airtel Thanks app. No need to download a separate application," Tiwari added.

Airtel Broadband Plans

It is worth noting that the company offers five broadband plans in the country. The plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999. For the unaware, all these packs offer 3,300GB of data to users.

In addition, users are getting unlimited calling and content benefits. The Rs. 499 plan offers 40 Mbps speed, Shaw Academy, Airtel Thanks app, and Wynk Music access. This pack is known as the Unlimited pack.

The Rs. 799 pack is known as a Premium pack, where users are getting 100 Mbps speed and the rest of the benefits are the same. The Entertainment, Ultra, and VIP packs are priced at Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999, where all users are getting 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed. These packs also offer content benefits from leading apps like Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

Best Mobiles in India