Amazon Photos: Everything You Need To Know Before India Launch

If you are not happy about Google's latest move to charge users to store photos on Google Photos and are currently looking for an alternative photo storage option, Amazon could be the answer.

Amazon is most likely to launch Amazon Photos in India in the next few months. This photo and video storage service are already available for the Prime members in select markets, and the same is also likely to be made available for Indians, soon.

What Is Amazon Photos?

Just like Google Photos, Amazon Photos is also a cloud-based multimedia storage platform. In this case, paid Amazon Prime members can store unlimited high-resolution photos on the Amazon cloud, which can be accessed from multiple devices such as smartphones, laptops, smart TV, and more.

These photos can also be used as screen savers on Fire TV OS powered smart televisions. The working procedure of Amazon Photos is a bit different from Google Photos. Unlike Google Photos, Amazon Photos will only offer unlimited cloud storage for photos but not for videos.

To store videos, Amazon will offer 5GB of free cloud storage. If a user wants to store more videos on Amazon Photos, then, they might have to buy additional storage space by paying extra.

Is It Only For Prime Members?

In the US, Amazon is offering 5GB of free storage even for regular users, which can be used for both photo and video storage. So, anyone with Amazon can use the Amazon Photos service for free of cost.

Is Amazon Photos Safe?

Amazon Photos is based on the Amazon Cloud Services, and it is known for privacy and security features. Amazon Photos is as safe as Google Photos or any other high-end cloud storage service available across the country.

Amazon Photos Launch Date In India

As of now, there is no official information on the launch of Amazon Photos in India. The service is likely to go live in India in either Q1 or Q2 of 2021. This is definitely a feature that every Amazon Prime members can use.

