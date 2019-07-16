Reliance Jio GigaFiber Effect: BSNL Launches Free 5GB Trial Broadband Plan For Landline Customers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

BSNL, the largest broadband service provider in India has made a move to establish its lead in the sector when everyone is anticipating the wider rollout of Reliance Jio GigaFiber. The state-run service provider is coming up with plans offering content services to the broadband subscribers. Also, the plans are revamped to offer better speed.

In a recent move, BSNL has relaunched the 5GB broadband plan for its landline subscribers. Notably, this is a free broadband trial offer, which was launched initially in March this year. Back then, it expired on March 31. Now, the company has relaunched this plan and it will be valid until July 31, 2019. This plan will provide 5GB data benefit for a period of a month.

BSNL 5GB Broadband Trial Plan

This is a promotional offer, which is meant for the existing BSNL landline users sans a broadband connection. This will let subscribers use BSNL broadband for free. As per a report by TelecomTalk, the landline users of the operator need not pay any upfront deposit or monthly rental to use the service. With this 5GB trial plan, users will get 5GB of data on per day at 10Mbps speed. Once the 5GB data limit has been used up, the speed will drop down to 1Mbps.

Well, this 5GB broadband trial plan is available for users in all circles in the country except Andaman and Nicobar. While it provides 5GB data per day, users will not get any additional calling benefits with this plan. The calling benefits remain the same as their existing landline plan.

Free Amazon Prime Subscription

To make it lucrative for subscribers, BSNL is offering free Amazon Prime subcription as well. Notably, this offer is valid for broadband plans priced under Rs. 499. Previously, BSNL broadband plans priced above Rs. 745 alone were bundled with Amazon Prime subscription. While the Prime membership is priced at Rs. 999 annually, you can subscribe to a BSNL broadband plan priced under Rs. 499 per month and get the subscription for free.

Competition With Reliance Jio GigaFiber

Talking about these new moves from BSNL, we are clear that the operator is all set to make its portfolio attractive for customers and compete against Reliance Jio GigaFiber. Recently, BSNL revised its broadband plans to offer more benefits. We need to wait for more such offerings ahead of the commercial rollout of Jio GigaFiber.

