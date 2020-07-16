ENGLISH

    BSNL Offering 250GB Data And 40 Mbps Speed At Rs. 475 Per Month

    By
    |

    In order to help its customers when they are working from home, BSNL has launched several plans in its broadband segment. The company has also launched plans with unlimited data. Besides, the company is revamping its long list of prepaid and broadband plans.

    BSNL Offering 250GB Data And 40 Mbps Speed At Rs. 475 Per Month

     

    Similarly, the state-owned telecom and internet company has reintroduced its plan, where it is offering 40 Mbps speed along with 250GB data. However, the company has relaunched this plan for a limited period of time, and it will be available in several circles, including Gujarat, and it is named as "Fibro 3000GB Per Annum CS336 Plan".

    The plan will cost you Rs. 5,700 per year, and if we calculate by monthly wise, then it would cost you Rs. 475 only. The plan is offering unlimited calling to all networks in Daman, and Diu, and Dadra, Gujarat, and Nagar Haveli.

    Other Plans From Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

    Apart from that, BSNL is offering 100GB data per month along with 20 Mbps speed, once the data ends, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps, and it is known as Fibro 100GB plan. This plan is priced at Rs. 499 per month. Then, there is a special tariff voucher of Rs. 599, where the company is offering free unlimited calling, including national roaming in Delhi and Mumbai.

    This prepaid plan is not available in Andaman and Nicobar, and J&K. Besides, the plan is offering 5GB data per day, and once the limit exceeds, then speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. In addition, this plan is providing 100 messages free to all networks, including MTNL. This plan is available and activated via the company's website and CTOPUP.

    On the other hand, BSNL has added 96 thousand customers in March this year, as per TRAI data. Besides, it has managed to garner a 10.36 percent market share, while Reliance Jio is leading in both segments.

    Read More About: bsnl
    Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
