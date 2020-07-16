How To Get Instant Discount On Apple iPhone 11 And iPhone XR From Airtel News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching a video-conferencing application, Airtel has joined hands with Apple to offer discounts on smartphones. Under this partnership, the company is providing discounts on the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. The offer is already available for Airtel postpaid customers. The company is offering a discount to Rs. 3,600 on these smartphones.

However, the offer is available at selected stores, and it can be redeemed via Croma and Apple Unicorn Stores. The offer is valid until August 10th, 2020. In addition, the company is offering a discount after showing coupon code.

Airtel And Apple Offer

Notably, the discount of Rs. 3,400 is available on the iPhone 11 and Rs. 3,600 on the iPhone XR. Furthermore, the offer can be availed for once, and you can get via the rewards section of the Airtel Thanks application. However, there is a procedure that you can follow to avail the offer.

How To Get Coupon Code From Airtel Thanks Application

Step 1: First, you need to open the Airtel Thanks application, and then you have to click on 'Claim Now'.

Step 2: After that, you have to share your number with Apple to avail the offer.

The coupon is non-transferable. This means you cannot transfer this benefit to any other family member. Similarly, to get this benefit, you need to have an active connection with Airtel postpaid. Meanwhile, Airtel Xstream announced that it is offering 1000GB free data with Lenovo Notebook.

The offer was launched under Lenovo's Back to school offer. The offer is valid until August 31st, reports Only Tech. The 1000GB data will be credited after the purchase is verified. Apart from that, the data will be valid until six months over your existing data. However, there is a catch.

This offer is not available in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Chattisgarh as the company is offering unlimited data benefits at these places. For the unaware, Airtel is offering four broadband plans under its Xstream services. The plans will cost you Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,499.

