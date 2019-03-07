BSNL Rs 777, Rs 1,277 FTTH broadband plans announced: Benefits and discounts News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu BSNL has come up with two new FTTH broadband plans.

Previously, BSNL announced the launch of two FTTH broadband plans for both the existing and new subscribers. These plans offered 90 days validity and 750GB of monthly data along with other benefits. Now, the state-run telco has come up with two more broadband plans priced at Rs. 777 and Rs. 1,277.

Notably, these new FTTH broadband plans are available for subscribers in all the operational circles of the telco except for Andaman and Nicobar. These plans offer up to 750GB data per month, unlimited voice calls to any network all over India, one free email ID and 1GB space as well.

BSNL Rs. 777 FTTH broadband plan

The first one is priced at Rs. 777. This FTTH broadband plan is the cheapest one offering 500GB of data per month at 50Mbps speed. Once the allocated limit is exhausted, the speed will go down to 2Mbps but users can enjoy unlimited downloads. Also, BSNL offers discounts when users subscribe to the yearly plan. Well, if you are subscribing to the yearly plan, then you will pay Rs. 7,770 for 12 months, which is the cost of 10 months.

Likewise, you can also subscribe to this plan by paying for two years. This way, you will pay Rs. 14,763, which is the cost of 20 months and get four months of service for free. The same applies to the three-year subscription as well (pay for 30 months and get six months free usage).

BSNL Rs. 1,277 FTTH broadband plan

When it comes to the Rs. 1,277 FTTH broadband plan, you will get 750GB of data per month at up to 100Mbps speed. Once the monthly limit is crossed, you can enjoy unlimited downloads but the speed will drop down to 2Mbps. Just like the Rs. 777 plan, you will also get discounts on subscribing to the yearly plans. Notably, you will pay Rs. 12,770, Rs. 24,263 and Rs. 35,756 for one-year, two-year and three-year subscriptions and get two, four and six months of free usage respectively.