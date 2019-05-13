ENGLISH

    Everything you should know about BSNL's Bharat Fibre services in Andaman Nicobar

    The telco is also executing a submarine cable project in Andaman Nicobar Islands.

    By
    |

    State-run telecom player BSNL is launching its Bharat Fibre services in Andaman Nicobar Islands, by partnering with local cable operators (LCOs).

    BSNL's Bharat Fibre services in Andaman Nicobar

     

    "This is the first such Bharat Fibre service deployment in A&N Islands," said Jagadeshan, CGM BSNL A&N Islands. "Now customers can enjoy the internet delivered along with digital entertainment services through our partners."

    According to BSNL currently on many places on the islands, the broadband services are not feasible due to non-availability of copper cable. Adding that since the Bharat Fibre services are provided on optical fibre right up to the customer premises, reliability and better quality of services to the customers are assured.

    BSNL is also executing Govt of India funded submarine cable project in Andaman Nicobar Islands, which will further increase the internet bandwidth available to the A&N Island customers, to make them at par with mainland customers.

    "Our partners are actively engaging with customers, explaining the benefits of BSNL's fiber internet and quality voice services, with additional entertainment offerings like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Eros, and others. We have plans to roll out the Bharatfibre services in other parts of A&N Islands by entering into such business partnerships with the local franchisee and Cable TV operators, said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL.

    For the unaware, BSNL had improved connectivity of Islands (Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep) to the mainland of the country.

    The company had augmented satellite bandwidth in A&N Islands from 240Mbps to 1Gbps. Furthermore, in the Lakshadweep Islands, the bandwidth has been augmented from 102 Mbps to 354 Mbps. Due to this increase in bandwidth, the citizen of these Islands, as well as tourists, will be able to get faster internet service.

    BSNL is launching its Bharat Fibre services in Andaman Nicobar Islands.

    BSNL partnered with local cable operators (LCOs).

     

    The telco is also executing a submarine cable project in Andaman Nicobar Islands.

