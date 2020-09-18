Flipkart Offers Hotstar Premium Annual Subscription For Rs. 99: Is It A Scam? News oi-Vivek

Online scams have become so common that people usually fail to spot the difference between real and fake, especially if it involves a very small amount of money like Rs. 100. For an individual, it would just be Rs. 100, however, if a scammer scams 100 people, he is making a lot of money.

The latest scam in the world of the internet involves two of the big name in the Indian online industry. Flipkart, an e-commerce player, and Disney+ Hotstar an OTT platform.

The Backdrop

Last night one of my friends sent me a Flipkart link that claimed to offer 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription for just Rs. 99. Do note that, this subscription is priced at Rs. 1,499 and this was nothing but a steal deal. One thing that gave me assurance is the fact that it was a Flipkart Assured deal, which according to Flipkart is "Seal of Quality & Speed" and one will get exactly what they ordered.

After careful consideration and making sure that it is not some phishing link, I logged into my Flipkart account and ordered myself a possible Hotstar Premium subscription at an unbelievable price (which I shouldn't have done). Especially considering that IPL is around the corner and this subscription offers ad-free FHD streaming of the same.

I made my payment through Paytm and soon after that, I got a mail and an SMS from Flipkart that my order has been successfully placed, which made me reassure that it is really a genuine deal. I also shared the link with my other friends and they couldn't access the same and the list was gone.

Did I Get Hotstar Premium Annual Subscription For Rs. 99?

According to the mail, the activation code will be sent to my registered e-mail ID. And the order confirmation mail also confirmed that it will be delivered within September 17 (same day). It is already September 18 and I haven't received any code and my order is still active. So, no, I didn't get Hotstar Premium annual subscription for Rs. 99.

When I checked Twitter, I got to know that thousands of people have ordered it and not even a single person has got the order delivered. Some users are also claiming that their order has been canceled and Flipkart has refunded their money.

Is this some kind of Joke?



Hotstar Selling Premium Subscription at INR 99 on Flipkart?



How Valid and True is this?



Pls Update? @Flipkart @hotstar_helps @flipkartsupport pic.twitter.com/AzoroILHQZ — Mihir Pandya (@IamMihirPandya) September 17, 2020

