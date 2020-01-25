Google To Redesign Search After Facing Backlash News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Search is going to get a new design. However, this isn't the usual update we see or a new Google doodle. Instead, the changes are going to be relatively minor. Earlier, some of the desktop users were upset when Google Search's appearance changed. Now, the search engine giant is backtracking and says to bring in a new design.

Google Search Redesign

Last week, a few users were upset when Google Search's appearance changed. Google had introduced favicons next to link previews. Although it might seem like a minor change, critics argued that the changes cluttered the interface as opposed to the clean interface that was earlier present. Moreover, it was difficult to differentiate between ads and search results.

Google has been facing some backlash for the changes it brought in and has finally decided to backtrack its decision. The announcement was made through Google's official Twitter handle, which said that it was going to "experiment with new placements for favicons".

Here’s our full statement on why we’re going to experiment further. Our early tests of the design for desktop were positive. But we appreciate the feedback, the trust people place in Google, and we’re dedicating to improving the experience. pic.twitter.com/gy9PwcLqHj — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 24, 2020

The tech giant is reportedly going to continue testing the changes over the coming weeks. Those accessing Google Search on desktops can see a variety of favicon placements, which will continue over the coming weeks. However, at this point, it's difficult to say what these changes will look like.

Moreover, users are also questioning how Google will differentiate between advertisements and the actual search results. A year ago, Google introduced favicons to Search for mobile users as well. Google said the aim was to make the results more evident and to show the origin and source of the result.

Google noted that the changes in mobile Search have been well received. At the same time, the initial tests for desktops were positive as well. But now, the company tweeted that it is "always incorporating feedback from our users." For now, Google has heard the users' complaints and is figuring out the best way to redesign the Google Search on the desktop.

Best Mobiles in India