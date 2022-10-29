Google Upgrading Cloud Storage From 15GB to 1TB For Free: Is There A Hidden Motive? News oi -Vivek

A lot of businesses are currently dependent on Google Workspace, formally known as G-Suite. It looks like Google has taken customer feedback seriously and has now increased the free cloud space limit. Individual Google Workspace users can now get up to 1TB of free cloud storage without shelling out any money. But is there a hidden motive behind this move?

Google has increased the limit of free cloud data storage from 15GB to 1TB, which will help individuals store, access, and collaborate with fellow Google Workspace users, that too for free.

How To Upgrade Google Workspace Storage Limit?

Individual users aren't required to do anything to get this additional cloud data limit on their Workspace, as the company will automatically upgrade the storage limit on every Google Workspace account. All they have to do is continue using the service and they will have access to 1TB of storage that can be used to store multimedia files, documents, and other work-related content on Google's secure servers that can be accessed from almost any device.

What Is Google Workspace?

Google Workspace is a productivity suite that helps businesses to access and collaborate between employees using various tools. Do note that, unlike a free Gmail account, where users get most of its services for free, a company has to pay for Google to access Workspace.

Currently, Google has over 8 million monthly paid active users and the company has added over 2 million of them in just the last two years. The COVID-19 pandemic played a crucial role in this growth, witnessing a massive surge in the requirement for secure online collaborative tools as everyone started to embrace remote working and work-from-home culture.

Along with extra storage space, the company is also adding several new features, including multi-send mode, built-in protection against malware, support for up to 100 types of files, and more to the Google Workspace in the coming days.

Is There A Hidden Motive Behind This Move?

When a brand like Google alters its policies in favor of the users, there's mostly an ulterior motive that is usually associated with money. Although the company is not charging extra money for the storage upgrade, the company could increase the subscription price of Google Workspace in the coming days.

Via

Best Mobiles in India