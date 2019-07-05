ENGLISH

    How To Setup Amazon Pay UPI And Win Up To Rs. 2,000 Assured Cashback For The First Transaction

    By
    |

    To promote UPI payment on Amazon India, the company has come up with a great offer, where, Amazon is offering an assured cashback for the first Amazon Pay UPI transfer. Here is how to use Amazon Pay UPI to win assured cashback in terms of Amazon Pay Balance.

    How To Setup Amazon Pay UPI And Win Up To Rs. 2,000 Assured Cashback

     

    How To Setup Amazon Pay UPI Profile

    To set up the Amazon Pay UPI profile, you need to have an Android smartphone ( Amazon Pay UPI is now available only on Android smartphones) with your primary SIM card. Do note that, the primary phone number on your Amazon account should match with the phone number that is associated with your bank account.

    • Go to Amazon Pay Menu
    • Select Amazon Pay UPI
    • Click on Proceed
    • Select the bank from the drop-down menu
    • If you already have a UPI pin for the specific UPI number, then the same UPI pin will continue
    • Pay at least Rs. 250 to another account to get cashback

    If you are an Amazon Prime user, then you will get a cashback worth between Rs. 100 to Rs. 2,000, and if you are a non-prime user, then you will get a cashback worth Rs. 50 to Rs. 2,000. A Prime user is assured to win a minimum cashback of Rs. 100 and a non-prime user is assured to win a cashback amount of Rs. 50.

    How To Setup Amazon Pay UPI And Win Up To Rs. 2,000 Assured Cashback

    I am an Amazon Prime user, and I transfer Rs. 500 to my friend and received a cashback of Rs. 111. Similarly, you can also invite users to join Amazon Pay UPI, and for each user that joins to the Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon will reward Rs. 31 cashback. As the cashback will be in terms of Amazon Pay Balance, one can only spend the cashback on Amazon platforms like Amazon Prime Now or Amazon.in.

     

    What Do We Think About The Amazon Pay UPI

    UPI is a great way to transfer money across India, as of now, it is free of cost and the actual transfer happens within minutes. Most of the e-Wallet services like Paytm, PhonePe already offers UPI payment, and Amazon Pay is the latest e-wallet player to include support for Amazon Prime UPI.

