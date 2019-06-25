OnePlus To Launch A New Phone In India On Amazon Prime Day 2019 News oi-Vivek

Amazon India has officially announced the dates for the Amazon Prime Day 2019, where, the company will be offering a lot of deals for the Amazon Prime members. One thing that caught my attention on the list of offers listed on Amazon India website is the new OnePlus smartphone, that will go live on the Prime Day 2019.

Amazon has started to tease that the company will announce a new OnePlus smartphone on Amazon Prime Day 2019 (On July 15 or July 16). By the looks of it, the company is most likely to launch a new variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro, instead of launching an all-new smartphone. Along with the new OnePlus smartphone, the company is most likely to launch at least 100 in new products in the span of 48 hours.

What To Expect From OnePlus For Amazon Prime Day 2019

The OnePlus 7 Pro is already available three colors, including the newly announced Almond variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It looks like the company is going to launch a red color variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro, similar to the OnePlus 7.

According to the OnePlus's track record, the all-new OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to offer an identical set of specifications as of the standard OnePlus 7 Pro. The only difference between the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro and the current generation OnePlus 7 Pro will be the paint job.

Even in terms of pricing, the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to cost identical to the already available OnePlus 7 Pro, unless they launch a limited edition similar to the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, or the OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition, or the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which is the first smartphone from OnePlus to offer 10 GB of RAM.

What Do We Think About The Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon has already started to tease the deals and offers available for the Amazon Prime Day 2019. As the days pass by, the company is expected to share additional information about more and more deals. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn everything about the Amazon Prime Day 2019 and the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

