Instagram lets users join an ongoing livestream

Last month, Instagram started letting users invite one of their viewers to take part in a livestream that is going on. Instagram had now added the ability with which users can send a request to join an ongoing livestream.

The Instagram users can follow one of the two ways to go live together on Instagram. And, both the users can initiate a request for the same. The comments section in the livestream features a dedicated request button that is meant for initiating a request in order to join a livestream. Once the request is sent, the user who initiated the livestream will get to see a popup that can either be accepted or be denied.

If the request has been accepted, the user who had initiated the same will get a short window of time to prepare before the app actually slits the livestream into two. Then, a new icon with a couple of smileys indicating the number of join requests in a badge will be seen if there is more than a single request. The button can be tapped in order to see the requests and accept or cancel them.

Any user who has joined the livestream has the liberty to leave the same at any time. The user who initiated the livestream also has the liberty to disconnect the other user at any time irrespective of having accepted the person to join. This allows users to pop in to say a quick hello or spend a longer time on a live video. It is up to the user who is doing the livestream to accept the requests or deny them.

A person can accept the request of several users over the course of the livestream. Once the livestream is over, the user can either discard the video or share the same to his or her Instagram Stories.