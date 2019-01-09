Jio GigaFiber effect: BSNL Rs. 1,495 broadband plan offers 25GB of daily data

Ever since the introduction of the Jio GigaFiber, several other service providers are revising their existing broadband plans and coming up with new plans to make sure their users are benefited. One such broadband service provider is state-run telco BSNL and it has broadband plans priced from Rs. 99 offering 1.5GB of data per day at 20Mbps speed. The high-end plan offers up to 20GB of data per day.

Now, BSNL has come up with a new combo broadband plan called BBG Combo ULD 1495. This plan is applicable for both the new and existing broadband users and costs Rs. 1,495 per month. It offers 25GB of data per day at a speed of 10Mbps. Once the users reach the daily limit, users can continue enjoying unlimited downloads but the speed will drop down to 2Mbps. This plan takes the data cost down to Rs. 1.99 per GB.

Notably, this new broadband plan is applicable for users in all circles except for the ones in Andaman and Nicobar. It will provide users with two free email IDs with 1GB of space per ID. It also comes bundled with unlimited and free voice calling all over India irrespective of the network.

Other BSNL broadband plans

Notably, the Rs. 1,495 broadband plan from BSNL is quite expensive than the Rs. 1,199 broadband plan. It offers 20GB of daily data at a speed of 10Mbps. Once the data limit is exceeded, the speed limit will drop down to 2Mbps. Also, there are broadband plans ranging from Rs. 675, Rs. 845 and Rs. 999 providing 5GB, 10GB and 15GB data per day respectively. All these plans offer 10Mbps of data speed.

If you have heavy data requirements, then you have to choose either the Rs. 1,745 or Rs. 2,295 broadband plans. The Rs. 1,745 BSNL broadband plan offers 300GB of data per day at a speed of 16Mbps. On the other hand, the Rs. 2,295 broadband plan offers 35GB of data per day at a speed of 24Mbps speed. Similar to the above-mentioned plans, these also offer unlimited data at a throttled speed of 2Mbps.