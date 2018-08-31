Lego builts a drivable Buggati Chiron with over one million Technic pieces

In what might be the craziest Lego creation one has ever seen, the company behind the popular bricks has built a lifesize, drivable model of the Bugatti Chiron. Partly built by Lego's creative team and partly as a promo to showcase at the Italian Grand Prix.

It took the company over one million Technic pieces to complete the model. Technic is Lego's line of interconnecting rods, axels, motors, rods, and other parts which are more complex than the bricks and blocks the company is recognized for. Lego said that the build process took up to 13,500 hours. The idea came into fruition in June last year, with actual construction beginning in March of 2018.

Well, the car isn't entirely Lego, there are some components that aren't possible to replicate in plastic. For instance, there's a steel frame, batteries, 3D printed gears, and actual Buggati wheels.

Well, the Lego model won't be as fast as the actual Buggati Chiron - but the company says it got the model up to around 13 miles per hour. Well, that's impressive considering the car is made out of toy parts and powered by plastic motors.

The Lego Chiron has over two thousand Lego Power Function motors, offering a theoretical horsepower of 5.3. The 24 motor packs are made of 96 individual Lego motors, hook into a steel chain that drives the wheels.

It also has some fun features including a detachable steering wheel, fully functional doors. It also has a spoiler that lifts and lowers the same as the original car, alongside a control panel to toggle the lights and electronics. The Lego model also has a functional speedometer which is again made of Technic pieces.

Anyone who's thinking about the production cost of the Lego Chiron, at a retail price of around $30 each, the motors alone would cost you over $70,000. The company will be showcasing the model at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.