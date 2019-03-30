ENGLISH

    OnePlus might launch a sports car on the 1st of April: Teaser image released

    OnePlus Car with Dash Charging

    By
    |

    OnePlus has teased the launch of the new product on the OnePlus's official Twitter account. According to the post, the company is most likely to launch a sports car, and the hidden text in the image says "Yes We Do Cars Now."

    Last year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with massive 10 GB of RAM, and this year, the company is going head to head against OnePlus or it's just an early April Fool prank.

    Can OnePlus launch a car?

    If Xiaomi can launch motorcycles, then OnePlus can surely launch a car. However, launching a vehicle is not as easy as launching a smartphone, as it has to go through a lot of R&D and the product has to pass different regulatory standards. Going by the teaser, the OnePlus Car has sports-car-like aerodynamics to offer better performance.

    If OnePlus plans to launch a car, then the company is most likely to launch an electric vehicle to compete against the like of Telsa, Reva, and electric car companies. Like smartphones, OnePlus is most likely (if it happens) to launch a flagship car with over the roof BHP, torque, and Dash charging, which can charge the car from 0 to 60% in less than 30 minutes. Considering the OnePlus's pricing strategy, the car is most likely to cost less than other electric vehicles, say, the Tesla Model 3.

     

    As of now, there is no additional information about the features or the specifications of the OnePlus car. The company is most likely to announce the vehicle officially on the first of April. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the first non-smartphone related product from OnePlus. What do you think about the teaser? Can OnePlus launch a car or it is just a decent April Fools Prank? Share your views in the comment box.

    oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Gizbot

