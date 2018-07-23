Vodafone R217 4G MiFi device with 150Mbps speed launched to rival Reliance JioFi

In the broadband market segment, Vodafone has been left out while the other telcos such as Airtel, BSNL and Reliance Jio are competing against each other. To make up for the loss, the operator seems to be all set to make a new announcement in the WiFi sector. After revising its prepaid and postpaid plans to stay competitive in the market, the telco seems to be all set to take on the Reliance JioFi.

Well, a TelecomTalk report suggests that Vodafone has launched a new 4G MiFi device. It is claimed that this device will allow up to 15 users to gain Wi-Fi access at the same time just like the Reliance Jio's JioFi. The device appears to have some interesting features as well on board.

Vodafone R217 4G MiFi device features

The Vodafone R217 4G MiFi device is touted to render up to 150Mbps speed. It features a 1800mAh Li-Ion battery claimed to provide up to 7 hours of battery life. The portable WiFi device will also have a microSD card slot supporting up to 32GB storage, claims the report.

In addition to these aspects, the Vodafone 4G MiFi device will arrive with WPS Authentication besides the usual WiFi password for the security purposes. There is a Hotspot Monitoring app for the smartphone and tablet users to analyze about the WiFi device.

When it comes to the specifications, the Vodafone 4G MiFi device will be able to render up to 150Mbps downlink speed and up to 50Mbps uplink speed. It will support 800/900/1800/2100 Mhz bands on LTE and 900/1800 Mhz on GSM. The device has WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and Receive diversity. It also arrives with an intuitive plug and play web user interface.

Reliance JioFi competition

The details regarding the Vodafone 4G MiFi device has hit the web just a few days after the launch of the Reliance Jio GigaFiber. Due to the launch of the broadband internet service from Jio, the other telcos such as Airtel and BSNL have started tweaking their broadband plans to stay competitive. Eventually, Vodafone had to enter the internet market to be a part of the race.

We need to wait for an official announcement from the telco to know about the cost and availability details regarding this device. As it is a 4G MiFi device, we can expect it to be rolled out in all the circles where the operator providers 4G coverage.