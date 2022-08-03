Just In
Croma Back To School: Special Discounts On List Of Best Laptops
Are you looking forward to buying a new laptop? If yes, then you should take a look at the options available on Croma and check out the discounts and offers as well. Well, Croma is listing the best laptops at the best pricing with special discounts right now. In addition to getting lucrative offers on laptops, you can also get same-day delivery as well.
As part of the Croma Back to School offer, students and teachers have to submit their institution ID and an official letter confirming the same. There is a flat 6% discount on electronics products as well. Check out the special discounts on a list of the best laptops shown below.
Asus X415EA-EB372WS (90NB0TT1-M00H50)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; MRP: Rs. 57,990 (Save Rs. 20,000, 34% off)
Asus X415EA-EB372WS (90NB0TT1-M00H50) is available at 34% discount during Croma Back To School Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 37,990 onwards during the sale.
HP Pavilion 14-dv1002TU 11th Gen Core i5
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 61,990 ; MRP: Rs. 79,444 (Save Rs. 17,454, 22% off)
HP Pavilion 14-dv1002TU 11th Gen Core i5 is available at 22% discount during Croma Back To School Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 61,990 onwards during the sale.
Dell 14 Vostro 3400 11th Gen Core i5
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 52,490 ; MRP: Rs. 62,990 (Save Rs. 10,500, 17% off)
Dell 14 Vostro 3400 11th Gen Core i5 is available at 17% discount during Croma Back To School Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 52,490 onwards during the sale.
Asus 14 EK322TS Rayzen 3 Windows 10 Home Laptop
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (Save Rs. 17,000, 36% off)
Asus 14 EK322TS Rayzen 3 Windows 10 Home Laptop is available at 36% discount during Croma Back To School Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
HP 15s-eq2144AU Ryzen 5
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 46,490 ; MRP: Rs. 60,958 (Save Rs. 14,468, 24% off)
HP 15s-eq2144AU Ryzen 5 is available at 24% discount during Croma Back To School Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 46,490 onwards during the sale.
Lenovo Ideapad 5 14ARE05 (81YM002TIN) Ryzen 7 Windows 10 Laptop
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 44,794 ; MRP: Rs. 79,690 (Save Rs. 34,896, 44% off)
Lenovo Ideapad 5 14ARE05 is available at 44% discount during Croma Back To School Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 44,794 onwards during the sale.
HP Pavilion 14-ec0033AU Ryzen 5
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 55,400 ; MRP: Rs. 72,536 (Save Rs. 17,136, 24% off)
HP Pavilion 14-ec0033AU Ryzen 5 is available at 24% discount during Croma Back To School Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 55,400 onwards during the sale.
Dell Inspiron 3511 11th Gen Core i3 Windows 11
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 35,990 ; MRP: Rs. 47,299 (Save Rs. 11,309, 24% off)
Dell Inspiron 3511 11th Gen Core i3 Windows 11 is available at 24% discount during Croma Back To School Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 35,990 onwards during the sale.
HP 15s-eq2143AU Ryzen 3 Windows 11 Laptop
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; MRP: Rs. 51,748 (Save Rs. 13,758, 27% off)
HP 15s-eq2143AU Ryzen 3 Windows 11 Laptop is available at 27% discount during Croma Back To School Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 37,990 onwards during the sale.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (90NR07H2-M01100) Ryzen 7
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 74,990 ; MRP: Rs. 126,990 (Save Rs. 52,000, 41% off)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (90NR07H2-M01100) Ryzen 7 is available at 41% discount during Croma Back To School Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 74,990 onwards during the sale.
HP Victus 16-e0352AX (6N1V9PA#ACJ) Ryzen 5
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 62,990 ; MRP: Rs. 76,116 (Save Rs. 13,126, 17% off)
HP Victus 16-e0352AX (6N1V9PA#ACJ) Ryzen 5 is available at 17% discount during Croma Back To School Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 62,990 onwards during the sale.
Asus TUF F15 (FX506LH-HN310W)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 62,449 ; MRP: Rs. 84,990 (Save Rs. 22,541, 27% off)
Asus TUF F15 (FX506LH-HN310W) is available at 27% discount during Croma Back To School Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 62,449 onwards during the sale.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15IMH05 (81Y401ARIN)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 59,990 ; MRP: Rs. 99,290 (Save Rs. 39,300, 40% off)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15IMH05 (81Y401ARIN) is available at 40% discount during Croma Back To School Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 59,990 onwards during the sale.
