Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Offers: Get discounts on Core i5 Laptops from Apple, Dell and more

Flipkart's big shopping day sale offers look excellent for those who want to purchase laptops at much reduced price option. Under this plan, you can avail few other fascinating offers once you enroll for purchasing of them.
The sale also brings down the price rates of few high-end laptops within a reach of common users, who now can get them conviniently. Moreover, this sale offers also look excellent for devices, other gadgets and different other wares which can be obtained at much greater discounts.
Offers catered by Flipkart on such gadgets are no cost EMI option, 10% instant discount with HDFC bank debit and credit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra fairly good amount as off as EGV on COD payment, extra decent amount as off on prepaid transactions, extra 2 months subscription on recharge of 6 months + 1500 GB data + Router usage by ACT Broadband, ideal exchange and cashback offers, and 1 year onsite warranty. You also get 1 year additional warranty coverage beyond the regular brand warranty.
Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 8th Gen
- No cost EMI ₹7,665/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹7500 off on exchange
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards
- Bank OfferExtra ₹2000 off on Prepaid Transactions
Key Specs
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- NVIDIA Geforce for High Graphics Performance
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN Display
- Intel Core i5 Processor
Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen
Offers:
- No cost EMI ₹9,665/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Special PriceGet extra ₹5000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit CardsT&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C
- Partner OfferExtra 2 months subscription on recharge of 6 months + 1500 GB data + Router usage by ACT Broadband
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 13.3 inch HD+ LED Backlit Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Intel Core i5 Processor
HP 15q Core i5 8th Gen
Offer:
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit CardsT&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C
- Partner OfferExtra ₹3000 off as EGV on COD PaymentKnow More
- EMI starting from ₹1,594/month
Key Specs
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Bright View Anti-glare Display
- 8 GB RAM
- 1 TB HDD
- Intel Core i5 Processor
Asus TUF Core i5 8th Gen
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹9,999/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹7500 off on exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹7000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Key Specs
- 8 GB RAM
- 1 TB HDD
- 128 GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 4 GB Graphics
- Intel Core i5 Processor
Dell Vostro 14 3000 Core i5 8th Gen
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹6,832/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹7500 off on exchange
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards
- Bank OfferExtra ₹1000 off on Prepaid Transactions
Key Specs
- 14 inch HD LED Backlit Display
- Intel Core i5 Processor
- 8 GB RAM
- 1 TB HDD
- Ubuntu OS
- 1.6 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 3.4 GHz
- 45 W AC Adapter
- Li-ion Battery
Acer Aspire 5 Core i5 7th Gen
Offers:
- No cost EMI ₹6,665/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹7500 off on exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹5000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Key Specs
- 8 GB RAM
- 1 TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- 2 GB Graphics
- Intel Core i5 Processor
Asus VivoBook Core i5 8th Gen
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹9,165/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹7500 off on exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹10000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Display
- Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Intel Core i5 Processor
MSI GL Series Core i5 8th Gen
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹9,165/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹7500 off on exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹7000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards
Key Specs
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare TN Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- Intel Core i5 Processor