Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Offers: Get discounts on Core i5 Laptops from Apple, Dell and more

Flipkart's big shopping day sale offers look excellent for those who want to purchase laptops at much reduced price option. Under this plan, you can avail few other fascinating offers once you enroll for purchasing of them.

The sale also brings down the price rates of few high-end laptops within a reach of common users, who now can get them conviniently. Moreover, this sale offers also look excellent for devices, other gadgets and different other wares which can be obtained at much greater discounts.

Offers catered by Flipkart on such gadgets are no cost EMI option, 10% instant discount with HDFC bank debit and credit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra fairly good amount as off as EGV on COD payment, extra decent amount as off on prepaid transactions, extra 2 months subscription on recharge of 6 months + 1500 GB data + Router usage by ACT Broadband, ideal exchange and cashback offers, and 1 year onsite warranty. You also get 1 year additional warranty coverage beyond the regular brand warranty.

Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 8th Gen Offers: No cost EMI ₹7,665/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹7500 off on exchange

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards

Bank OfferExtra ₹2000 off on Prepaid Transactions Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

NVIDIA Geforce for High Graphics Performance

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN Display

Intel Core i5 Processor Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen Offers:

No cost EMI ₹9,665/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans

Special PriceGet extra ₹5000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit CardsT&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C

Partner OfferExtra 2 months subscription on recharge of 6 months + 1500 GB data + Router usage by ACT Broadband Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

13.3 inch HD+ LED Backlit Display

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Intel Core i5 Processor HP 15q Core i5 8th Gen Offer:

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit CardsT&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C

Partner OfferExtra ₹3000 off as EGV on COD PaymentKnow More

EMI starting from ₹1,594/month Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Bright View Anti-glare Display

8 GB RAM

1 TB HDD

Intel Core i5 Processor Asus TUF Core i5 8th Gen Offer:

No cost EMI ₹9,999/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹7500 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹7000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

8 GB RAM

1 TB HDD

128 GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

4 GB Graphics

Intel Core i5 Processor Dell Vostro 14 3000 Core i5 8th Gen Offer:

No cost EMI ₹6,832/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹7500 off on exchange

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards

Bank OfferExtra ₹1000 off on Prepaid Transactions Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

14 inch HD LED Backlit Display

Intel Core i5 Processor

8 GB RAM

1 TB HDD

Ubuntu OS

1.6 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 3.4 GHz

45 W AC Adapter

Li-ion Battery Acer Aspire 5 Core i5 7th Gen Offers:

No cost EMI ₹6,665/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹7500 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹5000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

8 GB RAM

1 TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

2 GB Graphics

Intel Core i5 Processor Asus VivoBook Core i5 8th Gen Offer:

No cost EMI ₹9,165/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹7500 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹10000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Display

Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Intel Core i5 Processor MSI GL Series Core i5 8th Gen Offer:

No cost EMI ₹9,165/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹7500 off on exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹7000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare TN Display

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

Intel Core i5 Processor