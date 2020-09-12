Flipkart Dell Gaming Days: Special Discount And EMI Offers On Gaming Laptops

Flipkart Dell Gaming Days is an online sale that offers deals and price drops on a range of gaming laptops from Dell, including the G series and the Alienware series. Here are some of the best gaming laptops from the brand that is known for making a gaming notebook for a long time.

Dell Alienware Core i7 10th Gen

The Dell Alienware powered by the 10th Gen Core i7 CPU with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU is now available for Rs. 1,99,990 and the laptop comes with a 15.6-inch color-accurate display with a thin-bezel design.

Dell G5 15 SE Ryzen 7 Octa Core

The Dell G5 15 SE is one of the few gaming laptops that use both AMD CPU and GPU. This machine retails for Rs. 76,990 and is powered by the Ryzen 5 CPU and Radeon RX 5600M GPU.

Dell G3 Core i5 10th Gen

The Dell G3, powered by the 10th Gen Core i5 processor costs Rs. 73,990, making it one of the most affordable gaming laptops from the company. The graphics on this computer are handled by NVIDIA GTX 1650 with dual storage solution.

Dell Inspiron 3000 Core i7 9th Gen

Though the Dell Inspiron 3000, powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor is not a mainstream gaming laptop, it can still handle most titles without any issue, thanks to NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU for Rs. 93,490.

Dell Inspiron 7000 Core i5 6th Gen

The Dell Inspiron 7000 is based on a slightly older 6th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with the NVIDIA GeForce 960M GPU and it offers a thin and light design.

Dell G7 15 7000 Series Core i9 8th Gen

The Dell G7 7000 series is based on the 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with the NVIDIA GTX 1060 GPU will set you back with Rs. 1,38945. Though this might not be the most modern-looking laptop, it should get the job done for both gaming and productivity tasks.

Dell G3 Series Core i5 8th Gen

The Dell G3 is based on the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is currently retailing for Rs. 66,990 and this laptop offers 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and a 128GB SSD for fast boot and app/game load speed.