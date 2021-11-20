2021 Is The Best Year For Indian PC Market: Top Five Computer/PC Brands In India News oi-Vivek

The Indian PC market has grown multiple folds in 2021. One of the reasons for this growth could be the increase in demand for personal computing devices due to increased work-from-home and online education. According to a report from IDC, companies have shipped a whopping 4.5 million computing devices in 3Q21.

India PC Market, Top Five Companies, Market Share, Year-over-Year Growth 3Q21 (Shipments are in thousands of units) Company 3Q21 Shipments 3Q21 Market Share 3Q20 Shipments 3Q20 Market Share Year-over-Year unit change (3Q21 vs 3Q20) 1. HP Inc. 1,268 28.5% 965 28.2% 31.4% 2. Dell Technologies 1,059 23.8% 731 21.3% 44.8% 3. Lenovo 830 18.6% 744 21.7% 11.5% 4. Acer Group 381 8.6% 327 9.5% 16.7% 5. Asus 376 8.5% 257 7.5% 46.7% Others 539 12.0% 403 11.8% 33.9% Total 4,455 100.0% 3,427 100.0% 30.0% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, November 2021

There is a 30 percent year-over-year growth, and the Indian PC market has grown for the fifth consecutive quarter. When compared to 2019, PC makers have shipped more PCs in just 3Q21 when compared to the shipment that happened in the entire year of 2019. Out of all the computers, laptops/notebooks have a share of over 80 percent (81.5) with over 3 million laptops shipped in India in 3Q21.

Then comes Desktop with a 16.5 percent market share while the Workstation has a market share of just 2 percent. This also reveals the most favorite PC brands in India, which have been in the computer business for a long time.

Top Five Computer/PC Brands In India

HP Inc is currently the most favorite PC company in India, as the brand has a whopping 28.5 percent market share.

Dell is in second place with an overall market share of 23.8 percent. Brands like HP and Dell have several sub-brands that cater to a variety of users such as gamers, content creators, students, and more.

Lenovo with a market share of 19 percent is in the third position while Acer and Asus are in the fourth and fifth place with 8.6 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively. The rest of the brands have captured the remaining 12 percent market share in India.

Interesting Time To Buy PC

The PC market was previously dominated by big brands. However, many more brands such as Nokia, Realme, Xiaomi, and more have been launching laptops in the country, which are priced competitively. However, despite interesting offers, none of the new brands have been able to capture a significant percentage of the PC market.

This might change in the coming days, given more people will learn about these new brands that are offering competitive products with premium design, latest hardware, and software configuration.

