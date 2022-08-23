Just In
Apple Self Service Repair Expanded To MacBooks
Late last year, Apple introduced self-repair support for its iPhone 12 series and iPhone 13 series smartphones. Now, the company has announced the same for its MacBooks as well. Apple announced that the 'Self Service Repair' program will be available for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air powered by the M1 chipset. Available in Europe initially, this program will be rolled out to additional countries and support more Mac models later this year.
Apple 'Self Service Repair' Program
Under this program, the company will provide repair manuals and genuine Apple components and tools via Apple's 'Self Service Repair' Store. Notably, this program for the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air offers over a dozen different repair types for each model such as the top case with battery, display, trackpad, and more to be added in the coming months.
Users who are experiencing complexities with repairing electronic devices can complete repairs on their notebooks with access to the same parts and tools available to Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Store locations. Initially, to start with the self-repair process, customers have to review the repair manual of the product they want to fix by visiting this link. Post this, they need to visit the Apple Self-Service Repair Store and order the components and tools they need to complete the repair.
What's The Cost?
Each Apple part is designed and engineered for specific products and goes through extensive testing, ensuring the highest quality, reliability, and safety. Customers can send replaced parts to Apple for recycling and refurbishment and receive credit for the same.
On the other hand, the Apple tools are custom designed to offer the best repairs for Apple products. These tools are engineered to withstand professional repair operations with utmost priority on safety and reliability and rigors of high-volume.
Apple will provide the rental kits for $49 (approx. Rs. 4,000). Customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair can access these professional repair tools. They will have access to the tool kit for one week and there will not be any shipping charge. Apple has taken this effort to expand access to repairs for a vast majority of its customers who do not have experience in repairing electronic devices.
