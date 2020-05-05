Apple Updates 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard, Double Storage, And Faster Performance News oi-Vivek

Apple has silently updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now comes with upgraded CPU, more memory, and more storage. Just like the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the new MacBook Air, the 13-inch model also gets Magic Keyboard with an improved mechanism to replace the butterfly key mechanism.

Huge Graphics Performance Boost

In terms of looks and aesthetics, the 13-inch MacBook Pro looks similar to the previous generation model with an all-aluminum body finish. In terms of hardware, there are a total of four models based on 8th Gen and 10th Gen Intel processors. All four options come with a 13.3-inch screen, 2560 x 1600p resolution along with a peak brightness of 500nits, and P3 color gamut support.

The base model comes with the Intel Core i5 processor with 1.4GHz base clock speed and a boost clock speed of 3.9GHz. Similarly, there is also another model with the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 1.7GHz base clock speed and 4.5GHz boost clock speed. The two models with the 10th Gen Intel processors come with the Intel Iris Plus Graphics, offering up to 80 percent faster graphics performance.

The other two models are based on the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and the Intel Core i7 processor, respectively with up to 4.1GHz clock speed. These devices can now be configured up to 4TB SSD and 32GB RAM. And the two high-end models can power an external 6K Apple Pro Display XDR, whereas the two models with 8th Gen CPU can power a 5K resolution monitor.

The storage module and the Touch ID is controlled by a dedicated T2 chipset. The two models based on the 8th Gen processor has two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, whereas the other two models have four USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, offering up to 40Gb/s data transfer speed.

In terms of networking, all models support dual-band Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n) and Bluetooth 5.0. These laptops run on macOS Catalina which supports Side Card, which lets users connect an iPad as a secondary display. Just like the previous generation model, the laptop can offer 10 hours of video playback or wireless web browsing on a single charge.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro Price And Availability In India

The Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor retails for Rs. 1,22,990 and will be available from Authorised resellers soon.

Should You Buy One?

If you already own the previous-generation MacBook Pro then these models might not offer much of an upgrade except for the Magic Keyboard. Two models with the 10th Gen Intel processors do offer improved graphics performance with additional Thunderbolt 3 ports, which could be useful for some who need more ports. If you are considering getting a MacBook Pro, then get one with the 10th Gen processor.

Best Mobiles in India