Avita Laptop Eyeing 5% Market Share Next Year: Regional Business Director Seema Bhatnagar News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though most of the industries are suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the sales of laptops and computers have increased by many folds as most of the companies have adopted work from home culture. In fact, many laptops companies have launched products at affordable prices as demand for this segment has been surging.

Similarly, to fill this gap, Avita, the US-based consumer arm of Nexstgo, has recently announced the launch of the Essential Laptop at Rs. 17,990. Besides the company has launched a new variant of the Liber-V laptops in the country. Meanwhile, we got a chance to speak with the company's regional business director, Seema Bhatnagar regarding their future plans and target for this financial year.

What kind of response you have received from the Indian buyers?

All brands take some amount of time to create a credible market presence and we too witnessed the same during our initial phase. But in the past few months, we have managed to register drastic growth in our sales.

How many units you have sold so far?

Until now, Avita and Nexstgo together have sold over 1,20,000 laptops in the Indian market.

What about the competition with established brands?

Besides our designing and in-depth R&D, what sets us apart from the rest of the established brands is our price competitiveness and product offerings in multiple colour variants. Moreover, our youth-centric tech-designs also give us a considerable edge towards captivating next-generation buyers.

What kind of market share you have right now and you are targeting this year?

It is difficult to quote a figure at this point in time. But, in the coming year, we are seeking to tap around 5 percent of the total market share in the country.

What else we can expect from you in terms of new products?

A majority of our laptops are embedded with features such as SSD technology, multiple colour options, Antiglare screen, and fingerprint scanners. Furthermore, even our commercial laptops feature 12 military specs and 14 military specs approvals.

We are also offering two years' on-site warranty along with the option of an extended warranty on their products. We envision extending a line-up of top-notch product designs while maintaining the price affordability factor for our customers.

Any sales target for this year?

2020 has been an unprecedented year, replete with various market ups and downs. A slew of factors has directed a favorable course for the laptop industry. Having already taken the tech-segment by storm, AVITA and Nexstgo envisage selling more than 2, 00,000+ units this year.

Best Mobiles in India