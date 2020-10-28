Just In
Avita Essential Laptop With Intel Processor Launched In India: Price, Availability And More
A US-based company Avita has launched a new laptop in India. This laptop carries an affordable price tag and comes with impressive specifications. It makes use of an Intel processor, a capable battery and features a unique cloth texture finish. As per the company, the Avita Essential laptop aims to provide convenience, durability, and flexibility at an affordable price point.
Price And Availability
The laptop from Avita is priced at Rs. 17,990 and comes in three colors - Concrete Grey, Matt Black and Matt White. The laptop will be up for sale via Amazon India and the company will provide two years of onsite warranty for the device. On account of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon India is offering this laptop at a discounted pricing of Rs. 14,990. Also, there is no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 706 per month.
Avita Essential Laptop Specifications
The Avita Essential laptop bestows a 14-inch FHD+ anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels surrounded by thin bezels. This laptop runs Windows 10 Home and features a dual-core Intel Celeron LPDDR4 RAM teamed up with Intel UHD Graphics 600 and 128GB of SSD storage space. There is a noise-free and fan-less design for heat dissipation. Also, the affordable laptop comes with a 2MP webcam.
For connectivity, the Avita Essential laptop is bundled with WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, two USB Type-A slots, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot and a power jack. It weighs in at 1.37kg and is fueled by a battery that can last up to six hours. Lastly, the laptop features a couple of 0.8W speakers as well.
What We Think
It looks like this laptop from Avita has been launched at a time when many people are working from home and are looking for affordable laptop options. This could also be a better option for those who are looking for reasonably priced laptops for their children taking up online classes. However, the real-time performance of the Avita Essential laptop remains unknown and we cannot comment on it before having our hands on the device.
