Avita Satus Ultimus Is A Made-In-India Laptop That Just Costs Rs. 29,990

Avita, a brand known for its affordable range of laptops and accessories has launched its first made-in-India laptop -- the Avita Satus Ultimus. The Satus Ultimus laptop comes in six colors -- Matt Black, Space Grey, Cloud Silver, Champagne Gold, Shamrock Green, and Sugar Red. According to the company, the laptop is equipped with impressive features that "redefine the ethos of voguish laptops."

It is also interesting to note that, despite being an affordable laptop, the Avita Satus Ultimus comes with a 14.1-inch FHD (1920x1080) display with anti-glare technology. Not just that, out-of-the-box, the laptop ships with the latest Windows 11 OS, which makes the Avita Satus Ultimus an up-to-date machine.

The laptop is based on the Intel Pentium N4020 processor with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. In terms of features, the device offers a stereo speaker setup, and an integrated HD web camera (720p), and also has a dual-mic system. The laptop comes with 128GB SSD, which is use-upgradable, which is a good thing, considering this is a budget laptop.

The Avita Satus Ultimus also has an extensive range of I/O, which includes a full-sized HDMI port, which allows users to connect the laptop to an external monitor with ease. Besides, it has multiple USB-A ports to connect peripherals and accessories, and there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptop is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 24W charging and the charger is included in the box. The Avita Satus Ultimus weighs 1.3KG, which makes it easy to carry around.

When it comes to wireless connectivity, the laptop offers Bluetooth 4.0 and single-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) support. As this is a full-fledged Windows laptop, one can run almost every software without any issue, and the laptop will also stay up-to-date with on-time software updates from Microsoft.

Pricing And Availability

The base model of the Avita Satus Ultimus retails in India for Rs. 29,990, which makes this an affordable device. The device seems to be targeted at first-time laptop buyers, who are looking for an affordable laptop that offers all the bells and whistles that one expects from a modern computer, and the Avita Satus Ultimus seems to deliver the same, at least on paper.

