Dell’s New Budget Gaming Laptops Bring Alienware-Inspired Features

Dell is on a launch spree for the Indian PC gaming market. After launching two high-end Alienware laptops (X15 and X17 R2), the PC marker has today unveiled two new affordable gaming laptops under its G15 series. Touted as budget gaming laptops, the new G15 5520 and G15 5521 special edition (SE) notebooks come equipped with features like the Alienware command centre, Dolby Audio and fast refresh screens for a fluid and immersive gaming experience.

Dell's new gaming laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 H-Series CPUs and use NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 graphics processors. Let's find out more information about the new Dell G15 5520 and G15 5521 SE.

Dell G15 5520 & G15 5521 special edition (SE) Key Specifications

Starting with the design, the new G15 5520 and 5521 SE gaming laptops feature Alienware-inspired thermal design for optimal cooling functionality. The new laptops have dual air-intake outlets, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four strategically placed vents to ensure better heat dissipation during long gaming sessions. Dell G15 5521 SE flaunts an aluminium cover with an iridescent logo.

The gaming machines have 12-zone RGB LED chassis lighting, which can be turned on when gaming, or turned off for low-key uses like school or meetings. The 5520 comes in Dark Shadow Grey while the 5521 SE is available in the Obsidian Black color option.

Up To 240Hz QHD Display & Dolby Audio

Dell is offering the new gaming machines in two display configurations. Gamers can choose from an FHD 120Hz or 165Hz display with 2-sided narrow bezels on the G15 5520 and an additional option of QHD 240Hz display, with DCI-P3 99% color gamut as well as a 3-sided narrow bezel on the G15 5521 SE. For the audio, the gaming laptops come equipped with Dolby Audio with 360° audio and voice booting technology.

Similar to the recently launched Dell Alienware X15 and X17 machines, the G15 5520 and 5521 SE also features the Alienware Command Center software suite to offer better control over hardware and software. The special software kit allows gamers to customize the hardware performance and optimize system settings as per gaming profiles. Both the laptops feature a "Game Shift" macro G key in the F9 position to quickly launch game-ready settings for improved performance.

The new laptops feature the latest 12th Gen Intel Core Alderlake-H CPUs and use NVIDIA's RTX30 series GPUs to handle graphics. The new Dell laptops utilize NVIDIA Ampere architecture with RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors for realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features.

Price & Availability

The Dell G15-series gaming laptops will be available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com large format retail, and multi-brand outlets. As for the price, the Dell G15 5520 starts at Rs. 85,990 and the G15 5521 SE starts at Rs. 1,18,990.

