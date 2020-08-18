Dell XPS 17 9700 Officially Launched In India; MacBook Pro 16-Inch Killer? News oi-Vivek

Dell has officially launched the biggest and the most powerful XPS series notebook -- the Dell XPS 17 9700 in India. The company recently launched the Dell XPS 13, and XPS 15. With the XPS 17, the company now offers the entire lineup of XPS notebooks in India.

Dell XPS 17 9700 Specifications

As the name suggests, the XPS 17 9700 comes with a big 17-inch bezel-less display. The laptop comes with various options, starting from a 1080p display and the resolution goes up to 4K UHD (3840 x 2400). The display does offer features like Eyesafe display technology that filters the blue lights coming out of the screen.

As per the build quality, the laptop is milled out from a single block of aluminum using CNC technology. The company claims that the XPS 17 9700 has a 48 percent smaller footprint when compared to a typical 15-inch laptop.

Coming to the performance aspect, the XPS 17 9700 is based on the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. In terms of memory, the laptop offers up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD based storage solution.

The laptop is fitted with a massive 98Whr battery. On the base model with a 1080p display, the notebook delivers a battery life of up to 23 hours and 25 minutes, whereas the model with the 4K screen can last up to 14 hours and 8 minutes. Do note that, this is the recorded battery life when using productivity apps like Microsoft Word.

Dell XPS 17 9700 Pricing And Availability

The base model of the Dell XPS 17 9700 retails for Rs. 2,09,500 and is already available on Amazon, Dell online, and Dell Exclusive online stores. For the asking price, the device directly competes against the Apple MacBook Pro 16.

This is a laptop for those, who want a laptop like the MacBook Pro that runs Windows OS natively and does not compromise on either hardware or the build quality.

