Google Advertises New Educational Chromebook Repair Program; Everything You Need To Know News oi-Megha Rawat

Google has announced on its Google for Education blog that it is launching a repairability initiative to enable schools to restore Chromebooks in-house and turn the experience into excellent training for students interested in the IT sector.

The firm also "worked with these same partners to make Chromebook components interchangeable, reusable, and safely disposable," according to VP of Chrome OS John Solomon. RachaSlaoui, the Product Manager for Chrome OS, has posted another blog post about the "new line" of Chromebooks that have been crafted into an education-focused site to enable school IT departments shop for the correct Chromebooks.

Google asserts that 50 million students and teachers use Chromebooks, and makes strong predictions about the laptops' long-term viability based on their efficiency and increased durability. According to research quoted on the page, Google's manufacturer partners produce hardware that uses 46% less energy than competitive devices.

New Educational Chromebook Repair Program

Many of the machines on display aren't brand new: the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 was released last year, while the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is a little upgrade from its Windows counterpart. On the software front, the devices should enjoy eight years of Chrome OS security upgrades as long as they are brand new.

Manufacturers retain control over how hardware is supported in general, including what happens to warranties when self-repairs are carried out.

Consumers are advised contact the device maker before deciding on self-repair to find out how the warranty may be affected. Some device makers can provide extensive repair training to safeguard the warranty, while others may only encourage self-repair for devices that are no longer covered by the manufacturer's guarantee.

With legislators' right to repair advocacy expanding to the point where firms like Apple and Microsoft were recently compelled to respond, Google chose an opportune time to introduce its Self-Repair service.

Two Big Matters ForEducation IT Departments

Costs and the capacity to integrate new technology into an educational environment are two major concerns for IT departments managing a fleet of new PCs. Many universities that use Active Directory can use Windows machines, but the expenses of procuring Windows PC notebooks at scale versus Chromebooks have been relatively expensive.

Last year, Microsoft tried to remedy that by releasing the Surface Laptop SE, a Chromebook-like device that, at $249, would be both inexpensive and simple to adopt for organizations that had not yet moved to G-Suite.

As more students return to entirely in-person learning, educational institutions that haven't updated their technology lineup for remote learning have additional options to consider. IT teams looking for new Chromebooks can obtain more familiar Windows-based choices that are finally catching up to the low-cost Chromebooks, or buy select Acer and Lenovo models that have a greater repair knowledge base.

Another alternative is the $299 edu-priced iPads, but adding cases and keyboards, AppleCare, and the requirement for a mobile device management platform like JAMF can soon add up.

During the pandemic, Chromebook sales surged, with OEMs shipping a total of 30 million computers by 2020. Google already has a presence in the K-12 school industry, with Chromebooks accounting for over 60% of all computer purchases in 2018.

