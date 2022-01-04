CES 2022: Acer Launches Next Generation Chromebooks And Laptops

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) is an affordable 13-inch Chromebook, powered by MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor. The laptop has a 13.5-inch 3:2 aspect ratio display with a native resolution of 2256x1504. This is a convertible or two-in-one laptop with MIL-STD 810H durability certification.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) will be available in select markets from April/June 2022 with a starting price of $599.99 (approx ~Rs. 44722.95).

Acer Chromebook 315

The Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) is a bigger 15-inch Chromebook with a 15.6-inch FHD display. The laptop is based on an Intel processor with support for WiFi 6 and is also capable of offering 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Acer Chromebook 315 uses an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad, which is made using ocean-bound plastic waste.

The Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) costs $299.99 (Approx ~Rs. 22361.10) in North America and will be available starting this month.

Acer Chromebook 314

The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) is a 14-inch Chromebook with an FHD IPS touch screen display. This machine is based on an Intel processor and also offers technologies like WiFi 6 and can last up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) will be available from April/June 2022 and will cost $299.99 (Approx ~Rs. 22361.10) in North America.

Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition

The Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition is a unique laptop, which is made in collaboration with National Geographic. The design incorporates design elements evocative of planet Earth. The chassis of the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition is made using 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic while the keycaps are fabbed using 50% PCR.

The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel processor with Iris Xe graphics. The device does support features like WiFi 6 and it ships with Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box. One of the USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports can be used to charge smartphones even when the lid is closed.

The Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition (AV15-51R) costs 899 Euros (Approx ~Rs. 75609.95) in France and will be available starting from March 2022. The laptop also comes with a 100% industrial recycled plastic (PIR) laptop sleeve and the outer box is made using 85% recycled paper, which can be repurposed.