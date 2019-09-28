HP Announces Two New Chromebooks With Stylus Support News oi-Sharmishte Datti

HP has announced the launch of the Chromebook x360 12b and the Chromebook x360 14b. The two new laptops are the first from HP to be compatible with the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) standard to build cross-device stylus support. As the name suggests, the new 360 Chromebooks features a 360-degree hinge letting users fold the laptop completely.

HP Chromebook x360 12b, x360 14b Launch Price, Specifications

The Chromebook x360 12b is priced at $359 (roughly Rs. 25,300) and the Chromebook x360 14b costs $379 (roughly Rs. 26,700), reports say. The Rechargeable USI pen from HP will be sold separately for $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,000). The new HP Chromebooks will be available on the company's official website and select retailers from this month on. The HP Rechargeable USI pen will come out sometime in November.

Both Chromebook x360 12b and the Chromebook x360 14b will be powered by the Celeron N4000 CPU or a Pentium quad-core CPU backed by Intel UHD graphics. There's 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage on both laptops. Speaking of the design, the new Chromebooks carry a slim design form, metal and backlit keyboard deck, and a fan-less architecture.

HP Rechargeable USI Pen

As mentioned, the laptops support USI-standard, where any USI-compatible stylus will work on the new HP Chromebooks. The new HP Pen will also work on other USI-compatible displays. HP has installed a magnetic pen dock for storing the stylus when not in use.

Both Chromebooks support USB Type-A, USB Type-C, microSD card. The new laptops also offer Google Play support and there's also one year of free Google One subscription.

HP Chromebook x360 12b, x360 14b: Folding Display

The HP Chromebook x360 12b and x360 14b are just like HP's x360 range, where the hinge allows a 360-degree hinge. With this, users can fold their laptops completely to have a tablet-like feel or even like a tent. Users can also lay the laptop flat for various uses.

Speaking of the display, the Chromebook x360 12b sports a 12-inch HD+ display with a 3:2 aspect ratio with support for touchscreen. The Chromebook x360 14b comes with a 14-inch HD or full-HD screen. Coming to the battery aspect, HP claims the Chromebook x360 12b has 12 hours of battery life, while the 14-inch model comes down to 10 hours of battery life.

