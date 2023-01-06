CES 2023: HP Dragonfly Pro Series Productivity Laptops Announced News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

CES 2023 is underway and it's raining laptops at the event in Las Vegas. HP too joined the fray with a host of new laptops at the CES 2023 show. The company introduced its new Dragonfly Pro and DragonFly Pro Chromebook series of laptops. These laptops are designed to appeal to a wider audience unlike the Elite Dragonfly series, which are enterprise-centric notebooks. Essentially, the Dragonfly Pro series packs some of the features of the Elite series but in a more affordable package.

There's a stark difference between the Dragonfly Pro and the Elite Dragonfly series in terms of design and specifications. Gone is the sleek and compact form factor. The Dragonfly Pro series of laptops shed the premium design and adopt a bulkier setup. They focus on function more rather than form.

The laptops were co-engineered with AMD using the brand's adaptive platform management technology to maximize real-world productivity. The DragonFly Pro laptops pack in 14-inch displays, high brightness levels, AMD Ryzen 7 and Intel 12th Gen Core i5 options, Gorilla Glass screen protection, and RGB lights on the keyboard, among other features. Let's have a detailed look at their specifications below.

HP Dragonfly Pro Series: Features

The HP Dragonfly Pro Windows and the HP Dragonfly Chromebook laptops flaunt 14-inch LCDs. However, they differ in display resolutions. The Windows model has a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 with a peak brightness of 400 nits, whereas the Chromebook gets a higher resolution of 2560 x 1600 with a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The HP Dragonfly Pro with Windows operating system is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7736U coupled with AMD Radeon graphics. The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is powered by Intel's 12th Generation Core i5 processor.

Some noteworthy features of the Dragonfly Pro notebooks include an 8MP webcam, haptic trackpad, RGB keyboard lighting, hotkeys for camera settings and HP Control Center, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, two USB4 40Gbps ports, and one USB 3.2 Type-C port, among others.

Both these laptops will go on sale in spring this year. HP is yet to reveal its pricing and also its plans to bring them to India.

Best Mobiles in India