Just In
- 18 min ago Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale: Discounts Offers On Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Redmi, Oppo, And More Phones
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition India Launch Tipped; What To Expect?
- 2 hrs ago Mystery Oppo Flagship Smartphone Listed At TENAA; Here's The Entire Spec Sheet
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, Mi Mix 4 Launching At 5 PM; Expected Specs, Livestream Details Explained
Don't Miss
- Movies Kamya Punjabi And Shashank Vyas Share Heartwarming Posts On Pratyusha Banerjee's Birth Anniversary
- Sports Lionel Messi set to land in Paris after agreeing to two-year-contract with PSG
- News Man-made flood: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over Ghatal situation
- Finance Top Cryptocurrency News On August 10, 2021
- Lifestyle Hariyali Teej 2021: Date in India Calendar, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status
- Automobiles Tata Harrier XTA+ & Safari XTA+ Launched In India: New Variant With Automatic Gearbox & Panoramic Sunroof
- Education Odisha Higher Secondary School Admissions From August 12, Seats Increased By 54900
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In September
HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Announced In Premium Laptop Segment
HP Envy 14 and the HP Envy 15 models running the 11th Gen Intel chipsets have made its way to the Indian laptop. As the name suggests, these are 14-inch and 15-inch laptops, catering to the premium laptop segment in the country. Here's everything you need to know about the new HP Envy 14 and the HP Envy 15 laptops.
HP Envy 14, Envy 15 Laptop Price In India
The newly launched HP Envy 14 and the Envy 15 laptops are priced at Rs. 1,04,999 and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively. The launch offers include a complimentary one-month offer from Adobe, worth Rs. 4,230. Also, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,000 in exchange for any other HP laptop. The new HP Envy 14 and the HP Envy 15 are available at all leading retailers.
HP Envy 14 Specs
As the name suggests, the HP Envy 14 flaunts a 14-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution with an aspect ratio of 16:10. The display offers Delta E<2 color accuracy with 100 percent sRGB color gamut. Under the hood, the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics fuel the laptop, paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD storage.
HP Envy 15 Features
On the other hand, the HP Envy 15 flaunts a 15.6-inch IPS display with 1029 x 1080 pixels resolution with WLED backlit support and 400 nits of brightness. The HP Envy 15 gets its power from up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU. Also, buyers can choose from up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 2TB PCIe SSD storage.
Apart from this, there are several overlapping features between the HP Envy 14 and the Envy 15. The devices include the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-A ports, HDMI port, headphone/mic port, micro-SD card reader, and a fingerprint scanner. Also, the HP Envy series include thin-blade fans to keep the PC at an optimal temperature.
HP Envy 14, Envy 15 Laptops: Which To Get
Both the HP Envy 14 and the Envy 15 are premium laptops with flagship features, where HP is giving multiple options for upgrades. If you're looking for the most premium of the lot, then the HP Envy 15 would make sense, but it would also cost nearly 50K more. If not, you could go for the HP Envy 14 laptop for its top-end offerings.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999