HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Announced In Premium Laptop Segment

HP Envy 14, Envy 15 Laptop Price In India

The newly launched HP Envy 14 and the Envy 15 laptops are priced at Rs. 1,04,999 and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively. The launch offers include a complimentary one-month offer from Adobe, worth Rs. 4,230. Also, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,000 in exchange for any other HP laptop. The new HP Envy 14 and the HP Envy 15 are available at all leading retailers.

HP Envy 14 Specs

As the name suggests, the HP Envy 14 flaunts a 14-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution with an aspect ratio of 16:10. The display offers Delta E<2 color accuracy with 100 percent sRGB color gamut. Under the hood, the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics fuel the laptop, paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD storage.

HP Envy 15 Features

On the other hand, the HP Envy 15 flaunts a 15.6-inch IPS display with 1029 x 1080 pixels resolution with WLED backlit support and 400 nits of brightness. The HP Envy 15 gets its power from up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU. Also, buyers can choose from up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 2TB PCIe SSD storage.

Apart from this, there are several overlapping features between the HP Envy 14 and the Envy 15. The devices include the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-A ports, HDMI port, headphone/mic port, micro-SD card reader, and a fingerprint scanner. Also, the HP Envy series include thin-blade fans to keep the PC at an optimal temperature.

HP Envy 14, Envy 15 Laptops: Which To Get

Both the HP Envy 14 and the Envy 15 are premium laptops with flagship features, where HP is giving multiple options for upgrades. If you're looking for the most premium of the lot, then the HP Envy 15 would make sense, but it would also cost nearly 50K more. If not, you could go for the HP Envy 14 laptop for its top-end offerings.