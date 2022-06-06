Infinix InBook X1 Slim Laptop India Launch Slated For June 15 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last year, Infinix forayed into the laptop market with the launch of the Infinix InBook X1 series models. Back then, the company launched the X1 series laptops starting from Rs. 35,999 for the entry-level variant and the Rs. 55,999 for the high-end variant. However, these laptops are available at a discount of up to Rs. 6,000 on the e-commerce retailer Flipkart.

Infinix InBook X1 India Launch

At a time when the Infinix InBook X1 series laptops are highly popular in the country, the company is expanding its portfolio with the launch of the InBook X1 Slim. The company has confirmed the arrival of the second-generation laptop in India, which is slated for June 15.

Besides confirming the launch details of the InBook X1 Slim in India, Infinix has also shared a slew of other details, including some of its key specifications. Also, it has teased that the upcoming laptop will be the first in its segment in many aspects. It is expected to be priced competitively and pack some great features as well.

Infinix Inbook X1 Slim Specifications Teased

Going by the leaked specifications, the upcoming Infinix laptop is tipped to weigh at 1.24 kg and measure 14.88 mm in thickness. It is likely to be better than the InBook X1, which is more thicker and heavier measuring 16.3 mm and 1.48 kg respectively. As per the company, as the name indicates, the Infinix Inbook X1 Slim will be the thinnest and lightest laptop in its price category.

In terms of build, the Infinix Inbook X1 Slim will be clad in an all-metal body and will arrive in four colors, including Green, Blue, Red, and Grey. The company has also shared the look of these color options via an image. Besides this, it has been confirmed that it will feature a USB Type-C port and a large battery.

There are speculations that the Infinix Inbook X1 Slim will have the same set of features and specifications as the Infinix Inbook X2 that went official in January this year. Going by the same, there are increased possibilities for the Infinix Inbook X1 Slim to be the rebranded variant of the InBook X2 in the country. However, the company might decide to incorporate some changes to the device to suit the users.

