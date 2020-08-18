ENGLISH

    Lenovo Launches New Legion Gaming Laptops In India; Price Starts At Rs. 79,990

    By
    |

    Lenovo has announced three new gaming laptops under the Legion series with a starting price of Rs. 79,990 in India. These notebooks feature an upgraded design with the latest hardware.

    Lenovo Launches New Legion Gaming Laptops In India

     

    All three laptops are equipped with the latest 10th Gen Intel processors along with the NVIDIA GPUs. The Legion 7i is the most powerful of the lot, whereas the Legion 5pi sits in between, and the Legion 5i is an entry-level gaming laptop.

    Lenovo Legion 7i Specifications

    Lenovo Legion 7i Specifications

    The Lenovo Legion 7i costs Rs. 199,990 and it is the premium one of the lot. Crafted with a metal unibody design, it is meant for content creators and gaming enthusiasts. The company claims that it is one of the thinnest laptops in its class and comes with RGB lighting across the machine.

    The keyboard also supports full RGB lighting support with a dedicated numerical keyboard. The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and the NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super GPU.

    It comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p non-glassy display with up to 240Hz refresh rate with 85 percent plus screen-to-body ratio. The keyboard offers features like anti-ghosting and comes with an anti-oil coating.

    It comes with an intelligent cooling system called the Coolfront 2.0 with four exhaust channels. It can offer up to 9 hours of sustained performance and it also offers fast charging with up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge.

    Lenovo Legion 5Pi Specifications
     

    Lenovo Legion 5Pi Specifications

    The Lenovo Legion 5Pi costs Rs. 134,990 and has a different styling when compared to the Legion 7i. It also has a 15.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate with a thin bezel design.

    The laptop is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with the NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU. It also has a dual-fan cooling mechanism and the Legion TrueStrike keyboard with RGB LED backlight support.

    Lenovo Legion 5i Specifications

    Lenovo Legion 5i Specifications

    The Lenovo Legion 5i is the most affordable of the lot with a starting price of Rs. 79,990. It is meant for casual gamers and can be used for normal day-to-day tasks as well.

    This machine comes with a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to NVIDIA 1650 Ti GPU. In terms of memory, it uses DDR4 RAM and NVMe 3.0 based SSD storage.

    Gaming Laptops Of Different Class

    Gaming Laptops Of Different Class

    With the Lenovo Legion 7i, 5Pi, and the 5i, the company is offering gaming laptop at almost every price point. When compared to the other two models, the Legion 5i offers exceptional value for money. Similarly, the Legion 5Pi and the Legion 7i offers a great performance for the asking price.

    Depending on the budget, one can choose either of these models for both gaming and content creation. Stay tuned for the full review of these laptops to learn how these laptops perform in the real world.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 13:33 [IST]
