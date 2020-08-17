ENGLISH

    Lenovo Legion 7i 15 India Launch On August 18; Everything You Need To Know

    Lenovo is all set to launch its high-end gaming laptop -- the Legion 7i 15 on August 18 in India. This is one of the most powerful gaming laptops from the company, based on the 10th Gen Intel CPU and the latest NVIDIA GPU.

    Lenovo Legion 7i 15 India Launch On August 18

     

    The Lenovo Legion 7i 15 is already listed on the official website, revealing the tech specifications. As per the listing, the laptop will be available in multiple SKUs, where the high-end version will be based on the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q GPU with 8GB video memory.

    The laptop will offer up to 32GB of RAM and offers dual-drive storage configuration with support for up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 based SSD storage solution. It will have two 2W speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and there will be an HD web camera.

    The laptop will have a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The top-of-the-line variant will offer peak brightness of 500nits with a 240Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision along with 1ms response time.

    The laptop will have an 80Whr battery, capable of offering up to 7.7 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The product will ship with a 230W power adapter, giving enough headroom for the overclocking enthusiasts as well.

    It also offers modern connectivity features like WiFi6 and Bluetooth 5.0 along with Thunderbolt 3 via a Type-C port with support for DisplayPort. It will also have all the classic I/O options like an RJ45 port, a couple of USB-A ports, and a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port.

     

    Lenovo Legion 7i 15 Expected Pricing

    The base model of the Lenovo Legion 7i 15 with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and the 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10300H processor is expected to be priced around Rs. 1,00,000. Similarly, the high-end variant of the Legion 7i 15 is likely to cost over Rs. 2,00,00.

    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 13:06 [IST]
