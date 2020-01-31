ENGLISH

    Microsoft Surface Book 3 Specs Leaked; Could Launch In Two Variants

    By
    |

    Microsoft has been consistently upgrading its laptop series since its launch in 2017. So far, the company has launched two generations of the Microsoft Surface Pro. However, Microsoft hasn't updated the Surface Book lineup for a while now. A new report shows that the Microsoft Surface Book 3 might be coming soon.

    Microsoft Surface Book 3
     

    Microsoft Surface Book 3

    A tweet by @rogame has leaked two images of the 3Dmark listings. The listings reveal the configurations of the upcoming Surface Book 3. Both the listings have Microsoft as the product vendor, which confirms that the images are official. Moreover, it also suggests that the Surface Book 3 will launch in two variants.

    On a closer look, we can further understand the graphics section in the leaked listings. We know that the Microsoft Surface Book series run on a low-power CPU and a discrete GPU, unlike the other Surface lineup. The tweeted images can be linked with this pattern. Plus, the Ice Lake CPUs in the product further hint at the low-powered CPU.

    Microsoft Surface Book 3 In Two Variants

    The leaked benchmarks reveal multiple configurations for the Surface Book 3. One of the benchmarks shows a configuration with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q. The other benchmark reveals that it's running the same processor with a GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q.

    Although there are two variants, both will run on Ice Lake Core i7-1065G7 (15W). The CPU will pack four cores, eight threads, and a clock speed of 3.9GHz. Additionally, it's also possible that the variant running the GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q will be a smaller 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 while the one running the GTX 1650 Max-Q is the 15-inch model.

    Microsoft Book 3 Launch
     

    Although the listings can't be deemed as absolutely accurate, it certainly gives us something to look forward to. If the leaked listings are to be believed, Microsoft could launch the Surface Book 3 this year.

    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 12:27 [IST]
