MSI Launches Summit, Prestige, and Modern Business Laptop Series With 11th Gen Intel Processors

MSI, a brand known for gaming computers, has now officially forayed into the business laptop segment by unveiling three new series of laptops. The company officially launched the MSI Summit, MSI Prestige, and MSI Modern series of laptops based on the 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors.

Amongst the bunch, one of the models is the Prestige 14 Evo, which is one of the first laptops in the world which is certified by Intel's Evo platform.

MSI Summit Series

The MSI Summit series is a high-end premium business laptop lineup. These notebooks offer features like enterprise-grade security. Besides, these devices also offer TPM 2.0, IR Camera, fingerprint reader, and SD Card Lock.

All these models use PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4.0 to offer a faster data transfer rate. These laptops also come bilateral noise reduction for both built-in speaker and microphone for an enhanced remote video meeting experience.

Model SUMMIT E15 SUMMIT E14 SUMMIT B15 SUMMIT B14 Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i7 11th Gen Intel Core i7 11th Gen Intel Core i7 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650Ti NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650Ti Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 15.6-inch 4K UHD 13-inch 4K UHD 15.6-inch FHD 14-inch FHD Memory DDR-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB LPDDR4x-4267 on board, up to 32GB DDR-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB DDR-3200, 12 Slots, Max 32GB Storage Slot 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 x M.2 SSD Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3) 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 x M.2 SSD Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3) 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Security TPM 2.0, Finger Print Reader TPM 2.0, Finger Print Reader TPM 2.0, Finger Print Reader TPM 2.0, Finger Print Reader Webcam IR HD type (30fps@720p) IR HD type (30fps@720p) IR HD type (30fps@720p) IR HD type (30fps@720p)

MSI Prestige and Modern Series

The Prestige and Modern series of laptops are available in new color schemes such as Urban Silver, Pure White, Carbon Gray, Rose Pink, Blue Stone, and Beige Mousse.

As mentioned before, the Prestige Evo 14 is an Intel Evo platform, making it a much-smarted device, capable of offering instant wake, quicker login, and faster Wi-Fi connection.

Model Prestige 15 Prestige 14 Prestige 14 Evo Processor Up tp 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Up tp 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Up tp 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q (A11SCS) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q (A11SCX) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q (A11SCS) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q (A11SCX) Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 15.6-inch 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB 14-inch 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB 14-inch FHD Memory DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, up to 64GB 16GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel 32GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel (for 4K monitor) 16GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel Storage Slot 1x M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen31x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Security Finger Print Reader (support Fido 2) Finger Print Reader (support Fido 2) Finger Print Reader (support Fido 2) Webcam IR HD type (30fps@720p) IR HD type (30fps@720p) IR HD type (30fps@720p)

Model Modern 15 Modern 14 Processor Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor Graphics NVIDIA GeForce MX450 or Intel Iris Xe Graphics NVIDIA GeForce MX450 or Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 15.6-inch FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel 14-inch FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel Memory DDR4-3200, 1 Slot, Max 32 GB DDR4-3200, 1 Slot, Max 32 GB Storage Slot 1x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4,1x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen3 1x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Single Backlit Keyboard (White) Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) HD type (30fps@720p)

MSI Stealth 15M

An MSI even will be incomplete without a gaming product launch and the latest MSI Stealth 15M is the thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in the world. The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060/GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.

The laptop is very thin with just 15.95 mm height and it just weighs 1.78 kg, making it an ultra-portable gaming machine. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or availability of these laptops in India. Stay tuned for the update regarding the same.

Model Stealth 15M Processor Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor Graphics Up to GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GDDR6 Display 15.6inch FHD, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Memory DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB Storage Slot 1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 Keyboard RGB backlit gaming keyboard Webcam HD type (30fps@720p)

