    MSI Launches Summit, Prestige, and Modern Business Laptop Series With 11th Gen Intel Processors

    By
    |

    MSI, a brand known for gaming computers, has now officially forayed into the business laptop segment by unveiling three new series of laptops. The company officially launched the MSI Summit, MSI Prestige, and MSI Modern series of laptops based on the 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors.

    MSI Launches Summit, Prestige, and Modern Business Laptop Series

     

    Amongst the bunch, one of the models is the Prestige 14 Evo, which is one of the first laptops in the world which is certified by Intel's Evo platform.

    MSI Summit Series

    The MSI Summit series is a high-end premium business laptop lineup. These notebooks offer features like enterprise-grade security. Besides, these devices also offer TPM 2.0, IR Camera, fingerprint reader, and SD Card Lock.

    All these models use PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4.0 to offer a faster data transfer rate. These laptops also come bilateral noise reduction for both built-in speaker and microphone for an enhanced remote video meeting experience.

    ModelSUMMIT E15SUMMIT E14SUMMIT B15SUMMIT B14
    Processor11th Gen Intel Core i711th Gen Intel Core i711th Gen Intel Core i711th Gen Intel Core i7
    GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce GTX1650TiNVIDIA GeForce GTX1650TiIntel Iris Xe GraphicsIntel Iris Xe Graphics
    Display15.6-inch 4K UHD13-inch 4K UHD15.6-inch FHD14-inch FHD
    MemoryDDR-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GBLPDDR4x-4267 on board, up to 32GBDDR-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GBDDR-3200, 12 Slots, Max 32GB
    Storage Slot1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 x M.2 SSD Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen41x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 x M.2 SSD Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
    KeyboardSingle Backlit Keyboard (White)Single Backlit Keyboard (White)Single Backlit Keyboard (White)Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
    SecurityTPM 2.0, Finger Print ReaderTPM 2.0, Finger Print ReaderTPM 2.0, Finger Print ReaderTPM 2.0, Finger Print Reader
    WebcamIR HD type (30fps@720p)IR HD type (30fps@720p)IR HD type (30fps@720p)IR HD type (30fps@720p)

    MSI Prestige and Modern Series

    The Prestige and Modern series of laptops are available in new color schemes such as Urban Silver, Pure White, Carbon Gray, Rose Pink, Blue Stone, and Beige Mousse.

     

    As mentioned before, the Prestige Evo 14 is an Intel Evo platform, making it a much-smarted device, capable of offering instant wake, quicker login, and faster Wi-Fi connection.

    ModelPrestige 15Prestige 14Prestige 14 Evo
    ProcessorUp tp 11th Gen Intel Core i7Up tp 11th Gen Intel Core i7Up tp 11th Gen Intel Core i7
    GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q (A11SCS) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q (A11SCX)NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q (A11SCS) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q (A11SCX)Intel Iris Xe Graphics
    Display15.6-inch 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB14-inch 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB14-inch FHD
    MemoryDDR4-3200, 2 Slots, up to 64GB16GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel 32GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel (for 4K monitor)16GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel
    Storage Slot1x M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen31x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen41x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen41x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
    KeyboardSingle Backlit Keyboard (White)Single Backlit Keyboard (White)Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
    SecurityFinger Print Reader (support Fido 2)Finger Print Reader (support Fido 2)Finger Print Reader (support Fido 2)
    WebcamIR HD type (30fps@720p)IR HD type (30fps@720p)IR HD type (30fps@720p)

    ModelModern 15Modern 14
    ProcessorUp to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processorUp to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
    GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce MX450 or Intel Iris Xe GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce MX450 or Intel Iris Xe Graphics
    Display15.6-inch FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel14-inch FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel
    MemoryDDR4-3200, 1 Slot, Max 32 GBDDR4-3200, 1 Slot, Max 32 GB
    Storage Slot1x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4,1x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen31x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4
    KeyboardSingle Backlit Keyboard (White)Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
    WebcamHD type (30fps@720p)HD type (30fps@720p)

    MSI Stealth 15M

    An MSI even will be incomplete without a gaming product launch and the latest MSI Stealth 15M is the thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in the world. The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060/GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.

    The laptop is very thin with just 15.95 mm height and it just weighs 1.78 kg, making it an ultra-portable gaming machine. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or availability of these laptops in India. Stay tuned for the update regarding the same.

    ModelStealth 15M
    ProcessorUp to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
    GraphicsUp to GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GDDR6
    Display15.6inch FHD, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
    MemoryDDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB
    Storage Slot1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
    KeyboardRGB backlit gaming keyboard
    WebcamHD type (30fps@720p)

    X