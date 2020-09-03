Just In
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Nord Next Sale Scheduled On September 7: Should You Buy?
-
- 1 hr ago JioFiber Introduces Two Trial Packs With 150 Mbps Speed And 3.3TB Data
- 3 hrs ago Huawei Enjoy 20 5G Series Officially Unveiled: What Are The Key Highlights?
- 3 hrs ago Vivo V20 SE, V20 Pro Visit NBTC Certification: What To Expect?
Don't Miss
- News India-US Strategic Partnership Forum: PM Modi pitches India as best place for global investors
- Finance These 10 Stocks Rose Up To 380% As Promoter Increased Stake In Q1FY21
- Sports Lutsenko goes solo for magnificent maiden Tour de France stage win
- Movies Ishqbaaaz Fame Navina Bole’s Father Passes Away, Actress Pens Heartfelt Note In His Memory
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Eeco Sells Over 7 Lakh Units: New Milestone Achieved In 10 Years
- Lifestyle Richa Chadha’s Fashion Seems Inspired By Parveen Babi’s Jawani Jaaneman Look
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Nagaland In September 2020
- Education JEE Main 2020 Dress Code Guidelines For Students
MSI Launches Summit, Prestige, and Modern Business Laptop Series With 11th Gen Intel Processors
MSI, a brand known for gaming computers, has now officially forayed into the business laptop segment by unveiling three new series of laptops. The company officially launched the MSI Summit, MSI Prestige, and MSI Modern series of laptops based on the 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors.
Amongst the bunch, one of the models is the Prestige 14 Evo, which is one of the first laptops in the world which is certified by Intel's Evo platform.
MSI Summit Series
The MSI Summit series is a high-end premium business laptop lineup. These notebooks offer features like enterprise-grade security. Besides, these devices also offer TPM 2.0, IR Camera, fingerprint reader, and SD Card Lock.
All these models use PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4.0 to offer a faster data transfer rate. These laptops also come bilateral noise reduction for both built-in speaker and microphone for an enhanced remote video meeting experience.
|Model
|SUMMIT E15
|SUMMIT E14
|SUMMIT B15
|SUMMIT B14
|Processor
|11th Gen Intel Core i7
|11th Gen Intel Core i7
|11th Gen Intel Core i7
|11th Gen Intel Core i7
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650Ti
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Display
|15.6-inch 4K UHD
|13-inch 4K UHD
|15.6-inch FHD
|14-inch FHD
|Memory
|DDR-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB
|LPDDR4x-4267 on board, up to 32GB
|DDR-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB
|DDR-3200, 12 Slots, Max 32GB
|Storage Slot
|1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 x M.2 SSD Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)
|1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
|1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 x M.2 SSD Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)
|1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
|Keyboard
|Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|Security
|TPM 2.0, Finger Print Reader
|TPM 2.0, Finger Print Reader
|TPM 2.0, Finger Print Reader
|TPM 2.0, Finger Print Reader
|Webcam
|IR HD type (30fps@720p)
|IR HD type (30fps@720p)
|IR HD type (30fps@720p)
|IR HD type (30fps@720p)
MSI Prestige and Modern Series
The Prestige and Modern series of laptops are available in new color schemes such as Urban Silver, Pure White, Carbon Gray, Rose Pink, Blue Stone, and Beige Mousse.
As mentioned before, the Prestige Evo 14 is an Intel Evo platform, making it a much-smarted device, capable of offering instant wake, quicker login, and faster Wi-Fi connection.
|Model
|Prestige 15
|Prestige 14
|Prestige 14 Evo
|Processor
|Up tp 11th Gen Intel Core i7
|Up tp 11th Gen Intel Core i7
|Up tp 11th Gen Intel Core i7
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q (A11SCS) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q (A11SCX)
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q (A11SCS) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q (A11SCX)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Display
|15.6-inch 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB
|14-inch 4K UHD, 100% Adobe RGB
|14-inch FHD
|Memory
|DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, up to 64GB
|16GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel 32GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel (for 4K monitor)
|16GB LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, dual channel
|Storage Slot
|1x M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen31x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
|1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
|1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
|Keyboard
|Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|Security
|Finger Print Reader (support Fido 2)
|Finger Print Reader (support Fido 2)
|Finger Print Reader (support Fido 2)
|Webcam
|IR HD type (30fps@720p)
|IR HD type (30fps@720p)
|IR HD type (30fps@720p)
|Model
|Modern 15
|Modern 14
|Processor
|Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
|Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce MX450 or Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce MX450 or Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Display
|15.6-inch FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel
|14-inch FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel
|Memory
|DDR4-3200, 1 Slot, Max 32 GB
|DDR4-3200, 1 Slot, Max 32 GB
|Storage Slot
|1x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4,1x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen3
|1x NVMe M.2 SSD slot by PCIe Gen4
|Keyboard
|Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
|Webcam
|HD type (30fps@720p)
|HD type (30fps@720p)
MSI Stealth 15M
An MSI even will be incomplete without a gaming product launch and the latest MSI Stealth 15M is the thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in the world. The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060/GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.
The laptop is very thin with just 15.95 mm height and it just weighs 1.78 kg, making it an ultra-portable gaming machine. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or availability of these laptops in India. Stay tuned for the update regarding the same.
|Model
|Stealth 15M
|Processor
|Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
|Graphics
|Up to GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GDDR6
|Display
|15.6inch FHD, 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|Memory
|DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB
|Storage Slot
|1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
|Keyboard
|RGB backlit gaming keyboard
|Webcam
|HD type (30fps@720p)
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
36,290
-
47,500
-
12,999
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
24,675
-
18,240
-
18,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
70,895
-
55,700