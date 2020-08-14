Just In
Redmi G Gaming Laptops Officially Unveiled; Are They Coming To India?
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has officially launched its first gaming notebook -- the Redmi G in China. For the asking price, the device does pack some impressive specifications and the overall aesthetics of the laptop gives this laptop a proper gaming device like feel.
The laptop is currently available in three variants. The base model costs 4,999 Yuan or approx Rs. 53,500 and comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10200H CPU with the NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU.
The mid-tier variant comes with the slightly powerful 10th Gen Intel Core Core i5-10300H CPU with the NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti GPU and costs 5,799 Yuan or approx Rs. 62,500. Lastly, the most powerful iteration of the Redmi G gaming laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU with the NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti graphics card.
All three models come with a massive 16.1-inch display with FHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution. The base model offers a 60Hz refresh rate, whereas the mid-range and high-end model offers a 144Hz refresh rate with other features like 100 percent sRGB color gamut coverage.
The Redmi G offers dual USB3.2 ports, a single USB2.0 port, a full-sized HDMI port, and USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. The laptop is available in black color and it comes in full metal unibody design with a unique pattern on the top lid.
In terms of storage and RAM, all three models offer 16GB DDR4 RAM with 512GB NVMe SSD by default. As of now, there is no information on battery life. As this is a gaming laptop, it is very unlikely to last an entire day, unlike some of the ultrabooks from Redmi.
The Redmi G laptops are already available in China for pre-order. As of now, there is no information on when this laptop would launch in India or any other market outside China.
